reAlpha Tech (AIRE) Price Target Increased by 2,400.00% to 30.34

The average one-year price target for reAlpha Tech (NasdaqCM:AIRE) has been revised to $30.34 / share. This is an increase of 2,400.00% from the prior estimate of $1.21 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,242.70% from the latest reported closing price of $2.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in reAlpha Tech. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 14.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRE is 0.00%, an increase of 85.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.33% to 6,107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,407K shares representing 26.22% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 941K shares representing 17.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares , representing an increase of 54.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRE by 38.17% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Fiduciary Trust holds 570K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company.

Northern Trust holds 178K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing an increase of 37.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRE by 80.32% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 130K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares , representing a decrease of 674.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRE by 93.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.