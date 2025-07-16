ReAlpha Prices $2 Mln Public Offering With Warrants At $0.15 Per Share

Markets
(RTTNews) - reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE), an AI-driven real estate technology company, has priced a public offering of 13,333,334 shares of common stock along with Series A-1 and Series A-2 warrants to purchase an equal number of shares.

The securities are priced at a combined public offering price of $0.15 per share and accompanying warrants.

Both warrant series have an exercise price of $0.15 per share and become exercisable upon shareholder approval. The Series A-1 warrants will expire five years from the approval date, while the Series A-2 warrants will expire after 24 months. The offering is expected to close on or about July 18, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is serving as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Gross proceeds are anticipated to be approximately $2 million before fees and expenses. reAlpha plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including debt repayment, potential acquisitions, capital expenditures, and cryptocurrency purchases in line with its investment policy.

The offering is being made under a registration statement on Form S-1, declared effective by the SEC on July 16, 2025.

Wednesday, AIRE closed at $0.2017, down 7.43%, and fell further after hours to $0.161, a 20.18% decline on the NasdaqCM.

