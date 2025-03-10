Realizing the Benefits of AI

Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen the rise of new types of AI, including generative and agentic. How do you see AI continuing to evolve in 2025 and beyond?

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, I expect AI to become even more autonomous, capable and deeply integrated into business processes. According to our research, 41% of tech leaders we surveyed believe that Gen AI is already transforming their organization or will within the next year.

Moreover, we’re seeing an increase in organizations adopting agentic AI, self-directed AI models that can execute complex, multi-step tasks with minimal human intervention. In fact, by the end of 2025, Deloitte anticipates that at least a quarter of businesses using generative AI will deploy AI agents, and by 2027, that number could double to 50%.

One of the best ways to realize the benefits of AI within your organization is to ensure that stakeholders have trust with your approach to the technology. In our 2025 Tech Outlook, we looked at organizations we labeled as “trust-builders.” What do we mean by trust-builders? These are the organizations that are not just using AI but doing it in a way that builds trust with their customers, employees and partners.

They’re placing greater emphasis on data, governance and security, reducing hallucinations and prioritizing transparency with employees around goals. Trust-builders are 18 percentage points more likely than others to rank in the top third of organizations achieving their expected ROI from Gen AI, such as driving increased innovation, growth, productivity, cost reduction and efficiency.

As AI becomes more powerful, it’s essential that organizations educate consumers, maintain ethical standards and build AI systems that are fair and reliable. This is a critical part of the future of AI, and one that every business leader should keep top of mind.

How can emerging technologies, such as agentic AI and accelerated computing, continue to transform the way businesses operate in the short and long term?

One of the most exciting areas I see is how AI agents are transforming business workflows. For example, we can envision a world where a sales team no longer has to spend hours researching leads or drafting proposals. AI agents will autonomously perform these tasks, freeing employees to focus on strategic initiatives.

In industries like software development and regulatory compliance, agentic AI is already making a difference. These AI-powered systems can automate complex, multi-step processes, ensuring businesses operate more efficiently and with greater accuracy. Companies that integrate AI in this way will see a significant competitive advantage in both the short and long term.

Another game changer is accelerated computing. AI-specific hardware, like advanced semiconductors and specialized AI chips, is making it possible to process data faster than ever. This is crucial because as AI systems grow more complex, they require more computing power to operate efficiently. Businesses investing in this infrastructure now will be better positioned to leverage AI-driven innovations in the future.

What are some of your biggest takeaways after this year’s CES? Was there a specific innovation or technological development that you’re most excited about?

There’s no doubt that AI took center stage at CES 2025. It was flowing through everything we saw on the show floor, highlighting its transformative impact across industries. The spotlight was on agentic AI and how it is shifting AI from passive assistant to proactive problem-solver.

For me, CES 2025 confirmed that AI agents are not just reactive but also redefining our interaction with technology. AI has progressed toward becoming an embedded experience. Think of it like turning on a light switch without thinking about the electricity behind it: now you can see and focus on the task at hand.