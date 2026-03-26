Realbotix Humanoid Robot Featured In Ericsson's World-First 6G Trial

(RTTNews) - Onconetix, Inc. (ONCO) announced Realbotix's participation in Ericsson's world-first 6G over-the-air trial, conducted at Ericsson's U.S. headquarters in Plano, Texas. The demonstration featured a Realbotix humanoid robot as a connected endpoint, marking Ericsson's first enterprise robotics client.

During the trial, the Realbotix robot transmitted video and interacted in real time over Ericsson's test network. The showcase demonstrated how next-generation wireless networks could power AI robotics and real-time video streaming, highlighting the high-speed, low-latency connectivity expected to support future AI-driven technologies.

The demonstration also underscored Realbotix's AI-agnostic architecture, which allows its humanoid robots to integrate with multiple AI systems, cloud platforms, and network environments. This flexibility is designed to enable Realbotix robots to operate across diverse ecosystems without reliance on a single AI provider.

Onconetix previously announced a definitive agreement to acquire Realbotix LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Realbotix Corp., in an all-stock transaction. The combined company is expected to trade on Nasdaq following closing, anticipated in the second half of 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The company recently implemented 1-for-5 reverse stock split on March 24, 2026.

ONCO closed Wednesday's trading at $3.03, up 5.67%. During overnight trading the stock rose further to $3.18, up 4.95%.

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