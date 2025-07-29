The Real Value of $100 in Every State

While $100 may seem like it spends the same anywhere you go, that’s not the case. That same amount of money goes much further in some states than others. Most people know you’ll get a lot more for your money in Arkansas than in California, but you might not realize just how much of a divide there can be between states.
Learn More: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
Check Out: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities
To determine how far $100 will go in every state, GOBankingRates compiled data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Zillow.
This data can greatly impact your quality of life and help you consider where you might like to settle. You might be able to live comfortably in one state on a certain salary, but struggle to make ends meet with the same paycheck in another. For example, the median household income in Kansas, Michigan and South Dakota is relatively similar. However, your dollar buys a lot more in Michigan than in Florida.
Financial health is a huge part of enjoying a happy, balanced lifestyle. Settling down in a state where you can realistically meet your financial goals sets you up for success. Here’s a look at the practical value of $100 in every state, ranking from the lowest value to highest.
Related to this, check out the cost of living in every state in 2025.
50. California
- Real value of $100: $87.42
- Median household income: $96,334
- Typical home value: $793,150
- Annual cost of living: $86,408
Also See: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States
Discover More: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
49. New Jersey
- Real value of $100: $91.12
- Median household income: $101,050
- Typical home value: $558,134
- Annual cost of living: $65,337
Explore More: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade
48. Hawaii
- Real value of $100: $91.39
- Median household income: $98,317
- Typical home value: $967,396
- Annual cost of living: $103,371
47. Washington
- Real value of $100: $91.44
- Median household income: $94,952
- Typical home value: $603,927
- Annual cost of living: $70,164
46. Massachusetts
- Real value of $100: $91.76
- Median household income: $101,341
- Typical home value: $642,213
- Annual cost of living: $75,065
45. New York
- Real value of $100: $92.37
- Median household income: $84,578
- Typical home value: $455,344
- Annual cost of living: $58,146
44. New Hampshire
- Real value of $100: $94.66
- Median household income: $95,628
- Typical home value: $495,860
- Annual cost of living: $61,111
Find Out: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities
43. Oregon
- Real value of $100: $95.28
- Median household income: $80,426
- Typical home value: $498,760
- Annual cost of living: $61,654
42. Maryland
- Real value of $100: $96.04
- Median household income: $101,652
- Typical home value: $430,192
- Annual cost of living: $56,244
41. Connecticut
- Real value of $100: $96.31
- Median household income: $93,760
- Typical home value: $429,793
- Annual cost of living: $57,885
40. Florida
- Real value of $100: $96.55
- Median household income: $71,711
- Typical home value: $404,924
- Annual cost of living: $53,525
39. Alaska
- Real value of $100: $98.29
- Median household income: $89,336
- Typical home value: $379,622
- Annual cost of living: $59,801
See More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South
38. Rhode Island
- Real value of $100: $98.29
- Median household income: $89,336
- Typical home value: $379,622
- Annual cost of living: $59,801
37. Colorado
- Real value of $100: $98.62
- Median household income: $92,470
- Typical home value: $552,897
- Annual cost of living: $63,270
36. Arizona
- Real value of $100: $98.90
- Median household income: $76,872
- Typical home value: $433,746
- Annual cost of living: $55,529
35. Virginia
- Real value of $100: $99.25
- Median household income: $90,974
- Typical home value: $398,259
- Annual cost of living: $52,734
34. Delaware
- Real value of $100: $100.75
- Median household income: $82,855
- Typical home value: $380,485
- Annual cost of living: $51,935
Read More: Renting vs. Owning a Home — Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?
33. Illinois
- Real value of $100: $101.15
- Median household income: $81,702
- Typical home value: $270,708
- Annual cost of living: $43,758
32. Minnesota
- Real value of $100: $101.58
- Median household income: $87,556
- Typical home value: $335,238
- Annual cost of living: $48,347
31. Pennsylvania
- Real value of $100: $102.50
- Median household income: $76,081
- Typical home value: $266,221
- Annual cost of living: $43,345
30. Texas
- Real value of $100: $102.83
- Median household income: $76,292
- Typical home value: $299,948
- Annual cost of living: $44,989
29. Maine
- Real value of $100: $102.90
- Median household income: $71,773
- Typical home value: $387,588
- Annual cost of living: $54,032
Read Next: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley
28. Nevada
- Real value of $100: $103.02
- Median household income: $75,561
- Typical home value: $458,436
- Annual cost of living: $57,796
27. Georgia
- Real value of $100: $103.30
- Median household income: $74,664
- Typical home value: $326,933
- Annual cost of living: $41,159
26. Vermont
- Real value of $100: $103.37
- Median household income: $78,024
- Typical home value: $388,319
- Annual cost of living: $53,614
25. Utah
- Real value of $100: $105.00
- Median household income: $91,750
- Typical home value: $528,156
- Annual cost of living: $61,534
24. Michigan
- Real value of $100: $105.82
- Median household income: $71,149
- Typical home value: $239,674
- Annual cost of living: $40,628
Find More: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck
23. North Carolina
- Real value of $100: $105.86
- Median household income: $69,904
- Typical home value: $328,226
- Annual cost of living: $47,494
22. South Carolina
- Real value of $100: $106.82
- Median household income: $66,818
- Typical home value: $296,068
- Annual cost of living: $44,854
21. Wisconsin
- Real value of $100: $106.90
- Median household income: $75,670
- Typical home value: $307,398
- Annual cost of living: $46,182
20. Tennessee
- Real value of $100: $107.49
- Median household income: $67,097
- Typical home value: $318,006
- Annual cost of living: $44,868
19. Indiana
- Real value of $100: $107.82
- Median household income: $70,051
- Typical home value: $238,281
- Annual cost of living: $40,548
Explore Next: How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax
18. Ohio
- Real value of $100: $108.19
- Median household income: $69,680
- Typical home value: $229,027
- Annual cost of living: $40,062
17. Missouri
- Real value of $100: $108.24
- Median household income: $68,920
- Typical home value: $246,692
- Annual cost of living: $40,318
16. Idaho
- Real value of $100: $108.58
- Median household income: $74,636
- Typical home value: $452,207
- Annual cost of living: $56,438
15. Wyoming
- Real value of $100: $109.15
- Median household income: $74,815
- Typical home value: $349,235
- Annual cost of living: $48,609
14. Kentucky
- Real value of $100: $109.53
- Median household income: $62,417
- Typical home value: $208,745
- Annual cost of living: $38,817
Trending Now: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
13. New Mexico
- Real value of $100: $109.61
- Median household income: $62,125
- Typical home value: $302,570
- Annual cost of living: $55,579
12. Nebraska
- Real value of $100: $109.62
- Median household income: $74,985
- Typical home value: $257,397
- Annual cost of living: $42,019
11. Montana
- Real value of $100: $109.76
- Median household income: $69,922
- Typical home value: $450,056
- Annual cost of living: $56,763
10. Alabama
- Real value of $100: $110.03
- Median household income: $62,027
- Typical home value: $222,475
- Annual cost of living: $38,712
9. Kansas
- Real value of $100: $110.04
- Median household income: $72,639
- Typical home value: $225,396
- Annual cost of living: $39,073
For You: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State
8. West Virginia
- Real value of $100: $110.23
- Median household income: $57,917
- Typical home value: $163,193
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,206
7. Iowa
- Real value of $100: $111.23
- Median household income: $73,147
- Typical home value: $218,773
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,069
6. North Dakota
- Real value of $100: $111.43
- Median household income: $75,949
- Typical home value: $268,912
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $42,925
5. Louisiana
- Real value of $100: $111.66
- Median household income: $60,023
- Typical home value: $198,094
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,860
4. Oklahoma
- Real value of $100: $111.71
- Median household income: $63,603
- Typical home value: $205,311
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,697
Be Aware: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax
3. South Dakota
- Real value of $100: $111.91
- Median household income: $72,421
- Typical home value: $302,023
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $44,923
2. Mississippi
- Real value of $100: $112.71
- Median household income: $54,915
- Typical home value: $176,933
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,580
1. Arkansas
- Real value of $100: $113.49
- Median household income: $58,773
- Typical home value: $208,734
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,067
Travis Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the value of $100. Data was sourced from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affair’s Regional Price Parities for 2023, Missouri Economic Research Information Center, Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025, Federal Reserve Economic Data and U.S. Census American Consumer Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 17, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Real Value of $100 in Every State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.