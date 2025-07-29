Personal Finance

The Real Value of $100 in Every State

July 29, 2025 — 10:03 am EDT

While $100 may seem like it spends the same anywhere you go, that’s not the case. That same amount of money goes much further in some states than others. Most people know you’ll get a lot more for your money in Arkansas than in California, but you might not realize just how much of a divide there can be between states.

To determine how far $100 will go in every state, GOBankingRates compiled data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Zillow.

This data can greatly impact your quality of life and help you consider where you might like to settle. You might be able to live comfortably in one state on a certain salary, but struggle to make ends meet with the same paycheck in another. For example, the median household income in Kansas, Michigan and South Dakota is relatively similar. However, your dollar buys a lot more in Michigan than in Florida.

Financial health is a huge part of enjoying a happy, balanced lifestyle. Settling down in a state where you can realistically meet your financial goals sets you up for success. Here’s a look at the practical value of $100 in every state, ranking from the lowest value to highest.

Related to this, check out the cost of living in every state in 2025.

Los Angeles California skyline at sunset

50. California

  • Real value of $100: $87.42
  • Median household income: $96,334
  • Typical home value: $793,150
  • Annual cost of living: $86,408

Beach houses along the inlet in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey.

49. New Jersey

  • Real value of $100: $91.12
  • Median household income: $101,050
  • Typical home value: $558,134
  • Annual cost of living: $65,337

Scenic view of Honolulu city and Waikiki Beach; Hawaii, USA.

48. Hawaii

  • Real value of $100: $91.39
  • Median household income: $98,317
  • Typical home value: $967,396
  • Annual cost of living: $103,371
Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline with Mt.

47. Washington

  • Real value of $100: $91.44
  • Median household income: $94,952
  • Typical home value: $603,927
  • Annual cost of living: $70,164
Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

46. Massachusetts

  • Real value of $100: $91.76
  • Median household income: $101,341
  • Typical home value: $642,213
  • Annual cost of living: $75,065
United States New York

45. New York

  • Real value of $100: $92.37
  • Median household income: $84,578
  • Typical home value: $455,344
  • Annual cost of living: $58,146
Somersworth is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

44. New Hampshire

  • Real value of $100: $94.66
  • Median household income: $95,628
  • Typical home value: $495,860
  • Annual cost of living: $61,111

A view looking down to the Willamette River

43. Oregon

  • Real value of $100: $95.28
  • Median household income: $80,426
  • Typical home value: $498,760
  • Annual cost of living: $61,654
Maryland

42. Maryland

  • Real value of $100: $96.04
  • Median household income: $101,652
  • Typical home value: $430,192
  • Annual cost of living: $56,244
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

41. Connecticut

  • Real value of $100: $96.31
  • Median household income: $93,760
  • Typical home value: $429,793
  • Annual cost of living: $57,885
Jacksonville, Flordia

40. Florida

  • Real value of $100: $96.55
  • Median household income: $71,711
  • Typical home value: $404,924
  • Annual cost of living: $53,525
Aerial View of Downtown Fairbanks, Alaska during a stormy Summer Sunset.

39. Alaska

  • Real value of $100: $98.29
  • Median household income: $89,336
  • Typical home value: $379,622
  • Annual cost of living: $59,801

Providence, USA - June 25, 2016.

38. Rhode Island

  • Real value of $100: $98.29
  • Median household income: $89,336
  • Typical home value: $379,622
  • Annual cost of living: $59,801
Nolan Lake near Basalt and Fulford Colorado.

37. Colorado

  • Real value of $100: $98.62
  • Median household income: $92,470
  • Typical home value: $552,897
  • Annual cost of living: $63,270
Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

36. Arizona

  • Real value of $100: $98.90
  • Median household income: $76,872
  • Typical home value: $433,746
  • Annual cost of living: $55,529
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

35. Virginia

  • Real value of $100: $99.25
  • Median household income: $90,974
  • Typical home value: $398,259
  • Annual cost of living: $52,734
A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

34. Delaware

  • Real value of $100: $100.75
  • Median household income: $82,855
  • Typical home value: $380,485
  • Annual cost of living: $51,935

Sunset cloudscape with reflections off the smooth lake surface.

33. Illinois

  • Real value of $100: $101.15
  • Median household income: $81,702
  • Typical home value: $270,708
  • Annual cost of living: $43,758
Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota at night time as seen from the famous stone arch bridge.

32. Minnesota

  • Real value of $100: $101.58
  • Median household income: $87,556
  • Typical home value: $335,238
  • Annual cost of living: $48,347
Main street of Lewisburg, Pensylvania late afternoon October 17th.

31. Pennsylvania

  • Real value of $100: $102.50
  • Median household income: $76,081
  • Typical home value: $266,221
  • Annual cost of living: $43,345
Aerial view of downtown Ft Worth Texas during the day with Trinity River in the foreground.

30. Texas

  • Real value of $100: $102.83
  • Median household income: $76,292
  • Typical home value: $299,948
  • Annual cost of living: $44,989
Kingfield is a town in Franklin County, Maine, United States.

29. Maine

  • Real value of $100: $102.90
  • Median household income: $71,773
  • Typical home value: $387,588
  • Annual cost of living: $54,032

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

28. Nevada

  • Real value of $100: $103.02
  • Median household income: $75,561
  • Typical home value: $458,436
  • Annual cost of living: $57,796
Augusta, Georgia

27. Georgia

  • Real value of $100: $103.30
  • Median household income: $74,664
  • Typical home value: $326,933
  • Annual cost of living: $41,159
Early morning autumn in the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont.

26. Vermont

  • Real value of $100: $103.37
  • Median household income: $78,024
  • Typical home value: $388,319
  • Annual cost of living: $53,614
Winter in Park City, Utah, USA.

25. Utah

  • Real value of $100: $105.00
  • Median household income: $91,750
  • Typical home value: $528,156
  • Annual cost of living: $61,534
Detroit view over Brush Park district.

24. Michigan

  • Real value of $100: $105.82
  • Median household income: $71,149
  • Typical home value: $239,674
  • Annual cost of living: $40,628

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

23. North Carolina

  • Real value of $100: $105.86
  • Median household income: $69,904
  • Typical home value: $328,226
  • Annual cost of living: $47,494
Biking on the Beach stock photo

22. South Carolina

  • Real value of $100: $106.82
  • Median household income: $66,818
  • Typical home value: $296,068
  • Annual cost of living: $44,854
Racine is a city in and the county seat of Racine County, Wisconsin, United States.

21. Wisconsin

  • Real value of $100: $106.90
  • Median household income: $75,670
  • Typical home value: $307,398
  • Annual cost of living: $46,182
Memphis Tennessee TN Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial.

20. Tennessee

  • Real value of $100: $107.49
  • Median household income: $67,097
  • Typical home value: $318,006
  • Annual cost of living: $44,868
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

19. Indiana

  • Real value of $100: $107.82
  • Median household income: $70,051
  • Typical home value: $238,281
  • Annual cost of living: $40,548

Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

18. Ohio

  • Real value of $100: $108.19
  • Median household income: $69,680
  • Typical home value: $229,027
  • Annual cost of living: $40,062
A wide angle view of the St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area shot from the Illinois side of the Mississippi River from an altitude of about 1000 feet.

17. Missouri

  • Real value of $100: $108.24
  • Median household income: $68,920
  • Typical home value: $246,692
  • Annual cost of living: $40,318
tranquil getaway; a breathe of fresh air; away from it all; springtime travel adventure, Sawtooth National Forest.

16. Idaho

  • Real value of $100: $108.58
  • Median household income: $74,636
  • Typical home value: $452,207
  • Annual cost of living: $56,438
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

15. Wyoming

  • Real value of $100: $109.15
  • Median household income: $74,815
  • Typical home value: $349,235
  • Annual cost of living: $48,609
Owensboro is a city in and the county seat of Daviess County, Kentucky, United States.

14. Kentucky

  • Real value of $100: $109.53
  • Median household income: $62,417
  • Typical home value: $208,745
  • Annual cost of living: $38,817

Examples of the adobe architecture of Taos Pueblo, in New Mexico, a multistory adobe complex inhabited by Native Americans for centuries.

13. New Mexico

  • Real value of $100: $109.61
  • Median household income: $62,125
  • Typical home value: $302,570
  • Annual cost of living: $55,579
Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

12. Nebraska

  • Real value of $100: $109.62
  • Median household income: $74,985
  • Typical home value: $257,397
  • Annual cost of living: $42,019
One of a series of 5 waterfalls that cascade over hydroelectric dams along the upper Missouri River in Great Falls, Montana.

11. Montana

  • Real value of $100: $109.76
  • Median household income: $69,922
  • Typical home value: $450,056
  • Annual cost of living: $56,763
Historic building and campus at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.

10. Alabama

  • Real value of $100: $110.03
  • Median household income: $62,027
  • Typical home value: $222,475
  • Annual cost of living: $38,712
Overland Park Kansas Clock Tower stock photo

9. Kansas

  • Real value of $100: $110.04
  • Median household income: $72,639
  • Typical home value: $225,396
  • Annual cost of living: $39,073

wheeling-west-virginia-picture-id172208695

8. West Virginia

  • Real value of $100: $110.23
  • Median household income: $57,917
  • Typical home value: $163,193
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,206
Glenwood Lake, Glenwood, Iowa in October.

7. Iowa

  • Real value of $100: $111.23
  • Median household income: $73,147
  • Typical home value: $218,773
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,069
This Bridge runs over the valley in Valley City North Dakota.

6. North Dakota

  • Real value of $100: $111.43
  • Median household income: $75,949
  • Typical home value: $268,912
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $42,925
A group of residential buildings on stilts along the shores of Lake Pontchartrain in Slidell Louisiana, near New Orleans.

5. Louisiana

  • Real value of $100: $111.66
  • Median household income: $60,023
  • Typical home value: $198,094
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,860
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

4. Oklahoma

  • Real value of $100: $111.71
  • Median household income: $63,603
  • Typical home value: $205,311
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,697

3. South Dakota

  • Real value of $100: $111.91
  • Median household income: $72,421
  • Typical home value: $302,023
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $44,923
Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

2. Mississippi

  • Real value of $100: $112.71
  • Median household income: $54,915
  • Typical home value: $176,933
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,580
Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

1. Arkansas

  • Real value of $100: $113.49
  • Median household income: $58,773
  • Typical home value: $208,734
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,067

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the value of $100. Data was sourced from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affair’s Regional Price Parities for 2023, Missouri Economic Research Information Center, Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025, Federal Reserve Economic Data and U.S. Census American Consumer Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 17, 2025.

