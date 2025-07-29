The Real Value of $100 in Every State

While $100 may seem like it spends the same anywhere you go, that’s not the case. That same amount of money goes much further in some states than others. Most people know you’ll get a lot more for your money in Arkansas than in California, but you might not realize just how much of a divide there can be between states.

To determine how far $100 will go in every state, GOBankingRates compiled data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Zillow.

This data can greatly impact your quality of life and help you consider where you might like to settle. You might be able to live comfortably in one state on a certain salary, but struggle to make ends meet with the same paycheck in another. For example, the median household income in Kansas, Michigan and South Dakota is relatively similar. However, your dollar buys a lot more in Michigan than in Florida.

Financial health is a huge part of enjoying a happy, balanced lifestyle. Settling down in a state where you can realistically meet your financial goals sets you up for success. Here’s a look at the practical value of $100 in every state, ranking from the lowest value to highest.

Related to this, check out the cost of living in every state in 2025.

50. California

Real value of $100 : $87.42

: $87.42 Median household income : $96,334

: $96,334 Typical home value : $793,150

: $793,150 Annual cost of living: $86,408

49. New Jersey

Real value of $100 : $91.12

: $91.12 Median household income : $101,050

: $101,050 Typical home value : $558,134

: $558,134 Annual cost of living: $65,337

48. Hawaii

Real value of $100 : $91.39

: $91.39 Median household income : $98,317

: $98,317 Typical home value : $967,396

: $967,396 Annual cost of living: $103,371

47. Washington

Real value of $100 : $91.44

: $91.44 Median household income : $94,952

: $94,952 Typical home value : $603,927

: $603,927 Annual cost of living: $70,164

46. Massachusetts

Real value of $100 : $91.76

: $91.76 Median household income : $101,341

Typical home value : $642,213

: $642,213 Annual cost of living: $75,065

45. New York

Real value of $100 : $92.37

: $92.37 Median household income : $84,578

: $84,578 Typical home value : $455,344

: $455,344 Annual cost of living: $58,146

44. New Hampshire

Real value of $100 : $94.66

: $94.66 Median household income : $95,628

: $95,628 Typical home value : $495,860

: $495,860 Annual cost of living: $61,111

43. Oregon

Real value of $100 : $95.28

: $95.28 Median household income : $80,426

: $80,426 Typical home value : $498,760

: $498,760 Annual cost of living: $61,654

42. Maryland

Real value of $100 : $96.04

: $96.04 Median household income : $101,652

: $101,652 Typical home value : $430,192

: $430,192 Annual cost of living: $56,244

41. Connecticut

Real value of $100 : $96.31

: $96.31 Median household income : $93,760

: $93,760 Typical home value : $429,793

: $429,793 Annual cost of living: $57,885

40. Florida

Real value of $100 : $96.55

: $96.55 Median household income : $71,711

: $71,711 Typical home value : $404,924

: $404,924 Annual cost of living: $53,525

39. Alaska

Real value of $100 : $98.29

: $98.29 Median household income : $89,336

: $89,336 Typical home value : $379,622

: $379,622 Annual cost of living: $59,801

38. Rhode Island

Real value of $100 : $98.29

: $98.29 Median household income : $89,336

: $89,336 Typical home value : $379,622

: $379,622 Annual cost of living: $59,801

37. Colorado

Real value of $100 : $98.62

: $98.62 Median household income : $92,470

: $92,470 Typical home value : $552,897

: $552,897 Annual cost of living: $63,270

36. Arizona

Real value of $100 : $98.90

: $98.90 Median household income : $76,872

: $76,872 Typical home value : $433,746

: $433,746 Annual cost of living: $55,529

35. Virginia

Real value of $100 : $99.25

: $99.25 Median household income : $90,974

: $90,974 Typical home value : $398,259

: $398,259 Annual cost of living: $52,734

34. Delaware

Real value of $100 : $100.75

: $100.75 Median household income : $82,855

: $82,855 Typical home value : $380,485

: $380,485 Annual cost of living: $51,935

33. Illinois

Real value of $100 : $101.15

: $101.15 Median household income : $81,702

: $81,702 Typical home value : $270,708

: $270,708 Annual cost of living: $43,758

32. Minnesota

Real value of $100 : $101.58

: $101.58 Median household income : $87,556

: $87,556 Typical home value : $335,238

: $335,238 Annual cost of living: $48,347

31. Pennsylvania

Real value of $100 : $102.50

: $102.50 Median household income : $76,081

: $76,081 Typical home value : $266,221

: $266,221 Annual cost of living: $43,345

30. Texas

Real value of $100 : $102.83

: $102.83 Median household income : $76,292

: $76,292 Typical home value : $299,948

: $299,948 Annual cost of living: $44,989

29. Maine

Real value of $100 : $102.90

: $102.90 Median household income : $71,773

: $71,773 Typical home value : $387,588

: $387,588 Annual cost of living: $54,032

28. Nevada

Real value of $100 : $103.02

: $103.02 Median household income : $75,561

: $75,561 Typical home value : $458,436

: $458,436 Annual cost of living: $57,796

27. Georgia

Real value of $100 : $103.30

: $103.30 Median household income : $74,664

: $74,664 Typical home value : $326,933

: $326,933 Annual cost of living: $41,159

26. Vermont

Real value of $100 : $103.37

: $103.37 Median household income : $78,024

: $78,024 Typical home value : $388,319

: $388,319 Annual cost of living: $53,614

25. Utah

Real value of $100 : $105.00

: $105.00 Median household income : $91,750

: $91,750 Typical home value : $528,156

: $528,156 Annual cost of living: $61,534

24. Michigan

Real value of $100 : $105.82

: $105.82 Median household income : $71,149

: $71,149 Typical home value : $239,674

: $239,674 Annual cost of living: $40,628

23. North Carolina

Real value of $100 : $105.86

: $105.86 Median household income : $69,904

: $69,904 Typical home value : $328,226

: $328,226 Annual cost of living: $47,494

22. South Carolina

Real value of $100 : $106.82

: $106.82 Median household income : $66,818

: $66,818 Typical home value : $296,068

: $296,068 Annual cost of living: $44,854

21. Wisconsin

Real value of $100 : $106.90

: $106.90 Median household income : $75,670

: $75,670 Typical home value : $307,398

: $307,398 Annual cost of living: $46,182

20. Tennessee

Real value of $100 : $107.49

: $107.49 Median household income : $67,097

: $67,097 Typical home value : $318,006

: $318,006 Annual cost of living: $44,868

19. Indiana

Real value of $100 : $107.82

: $107.82 Median household income : $70,051

: $70,051 Typical home value : $238,281

: $238,281 Annual cost of living: $40,548

18. Ohio

Real value of $100 : $108.19

: $108.19 Median household income : $69,680

: $69,680 Typical home value : $229,027

: $229,027 Annual cost of living: $40,062

17. Missouri

Real value of $100 : $108.24

: $108.24 Median household income : $68,920

: $68,920 Typical home value : $246,692

: $246,692 Annual cost of living: $40,318

16. Idaho

Real value of $100 : $108.58

: $108.58 Median household income : $74,636

: $74,636 Typical home value : $452,207

: $452,207 Annual cost of living: $56,438

15. Wyoming

Real value of $100 : $109.15

: $109.15 Median household income : $74,815

: $74,815 Typical home value : $349,235

: $349,235 Annual cost of living: $48,609

14. Kentucky

Real value of $100 : $109.53

: $109.53 Median household income : $62,417

: $62,417 Typical home value : $208,745

: $208,745 Annual cost of living: $38,817

13. New Mexico

Real value of $100 : $109.61

: $109.61 Median household income : $62,125

: $62,125 Typical home value : $302,570

: $302,570 Annual cost of living: $55,579

12. Nebraska

Real value of $100 : $109.62

: $109.62 Median household income : $74,985

: $74,985 Typical home value : $257,397

: $257,397 Annual cost of living: $42,019

11. Montana

Real value of $100 : $109.76

: $109.76 Median household income : $69,922

: $69,922 Typical home value : $450,056

: $450,056 Annual cost of living: $56,763

10. Alabama

Real value of $100 : $110.03

: $110.03 Median household income : $62,027

: $62,027 Typical home value : $222,475

: $222,475 Annual cost of living: $38,712

9. Kansas

Real value of $100 : $110.04

: $110.04 Median household income : $72,639

: $72,639 Typical home value : $225,396

: $225,396 Annual cost of living: $39,073

8. West Virginia

Real value of $100 : $110.23

: $110.23 Median household income : $57,917

: $57,917 Typical home value : $163,193

: $163,193 Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,206

7. Iowa

Real value of $100: $111.23

$111.23 Median household income: $73,147

$73,147 Typical home value: $218,773

$218,773 Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,069

6. North Dakota

Real value of $100 : $111.43

: $111.43 Median household income : $75,949

: $75,949 Typical home value : $268,912

: $268,912 Annual cost of living expenditures: $42,925

5. Louisiana

Real value of $100 : $111.66

: $111.66 Median household income : $60,023

: $60,023 Typical home value : $198,094

: $198,094 Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,860

4. Oklahoma

Real value of $100 : $111.71

: $111.71 Median household income : $63,603

: $63,603 Typical home value : $205,311

: $205,311 Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,697

3. South Dakota

Real value of $100 : $111.91

: $111.91 Median household income : $72,421

: $72,421 Typical home value : $302,023

: $302,023 Annual cost of living expenditures: $44,923

2. Mississippi

Real value of $100 : $112.71

: $112.71 Median household income : $54,915

: $54,915 Typical home value : $176,933

: $176,933 Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,580

1. Arkansas

Real value of $100 : $113.49

: $113.49 Median household income : $58,773

: $58,773 Typical home value : $208,734

: $208,734 Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,067

Travis Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the value of $100. Data was sourced from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affair’s Regional Price Parities for 2023, Missouri Economic Research Information Center, Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025, Federal Reserve Economic Data and U.S. Census American Consumer Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 17, 2025.

