Ready Capital's Series E Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of RC.PRE shares, versus RC:
Below is a dividend history chart for RC.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRE) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RC) are up about 1.8%.
Also see: Institutional Holders of BCDF
Funds Holding PP
RFV Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.