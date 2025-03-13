Ready Capital Corporation completes acquisition of United Development Funding IV, expanding its portfolio and business operations.

Quiver AI Summary

Ready Capital Corporation announced the successful completion of its acquisition of United Development Funding IV (UDF IV) as part of a merger agreement dated November 29, 2024. Following the merger, the combined entity will operate under the name "Ready Capital Corporation" and continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol "RC." UDF IV's outstanding shares were converted into Ready Capital's common stock and contingent value rights (CVRs) that may entitle shareholders to additional shares based on cash proceeds from five specified UDF IV loans. Ready Capital's CEO, Thomas Capasse, expressed optimism about the merger's potential for scaling the company's portfolio and creating growth opportunities. The press release also includes cautionary forward-looking statements regarding potential risks associated with the merger and market conditions.

Potential Positives

Ready Capital Corporation has successfully completed the acquisition of United Development Funding IV, indicating growth through strategic mergers and enhancing its market position.

The combined entity will continue trading under the established ticker symbol “RC,” ensuring continuity for investors and maintaining brand recognition.

The merger is expected to scale Ready Capital's portfolio, expand its core business, and create new growth opportunities, as highlighted by the CEO’s statement.

Potential Negatives

The merger with United Development Funding IV may complicate operational integration and strain management attention, as indicated by the potential disruptions mentioned in the press release.

The forward-looking statements highlight significant uncertainties, particularly regarding the contingent value rights (CVRs), whose payments depend on specific risks associated with the UDF IV loans and ongoing litigation, jeopardizing shareholder confidence.

The press release does not provide assurances on achieving projected growth and value creation, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future performance.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition announced by Ready Capital?

Ready Capital has completed the acquisition of United Development Funding IV (UDF IV) as part of a merger agreement.

Will Ready Capital continue to operate under the same name?

Yes, the combined company will continue to conduct business as “Ready Capital Corporation.”

What will happen to UDF IV shares after the merger?

UDF IV shares were converted into shares of Ready Capital common stock and contingent value rights representing potential future benefits.

Who advised Ready Capital on the merger?

Piper Sandler & Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor, while Alston & Bird LLP acted as the legal advisor.

How can I contact Ready Capital for investor inquiries?

Investors can reach Ready Capital at 212-257-4666 or email InvestorRelations@readycapital.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RC Insider Trading Activity

$RC insiders have traded $RC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS E CAPASSE (CEO and CIO) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $497,080 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM ZAUSMER (Chief Credit Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,200

GARY TAYLOR (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $52,300

GILBERT E NATHAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $25,590

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $RC stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of United Development Funding IV (“UDF IV”) (the “Merger”) pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 29, 2024, by and among Ready Capital, RC Merger Sub IV, LLC, and UDF IV. The combined company will conduct business under the name “Ready Capital Corporation” and will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RC.”





At the effective time of the Merger, each outstanding common share of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share, of UDF IV was automatically cancelled and retired and converted into the right to receive (i) 0.416 shares of Ready Capital’s common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (“Ready Capital Common Stock”) and (ii) 0.416 contingent value rights (“CVRs”) representing the potential right to receive additional shares of Ready Capital Common Stock after the end of each of (1) the period beginning on October 1, 2024, and ending on December 31, 2025 and (2) the three subsequent calendar years, based upon cash proceeds received by Ready Capital and its subsidiaries in respect of a portfolio of five UDF IV loans. No fractional shares of Ready Capital Common Stock were issued in the Merger, and the value of any fractional shares to which a former UDF IV shareholder was otherwise entitled was paid in cash.





“We look forward to scaling our portfolio, expanding our core business, and unlocking exciting growth and value creation opportunities,” stated Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” or other similar words, are based on current expectations and beliefs of Ready Capital and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Ready Capital cannot provide any assurance that its expectations will be attained.





Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, risks that will affect the amount of payments under the CVRs, if any, including, among others, the performance of the specified UDF IV loans and developments in litigation involving or relating to UDF IV; risks related to disruption of management attention from the ongoing business operations due to the Merger; the ability to retain key personnel; availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability and terms of financing; general economic conditions; market conditions; inflationary pressures on the capital markets and the general economy; conditions in the market for small balance commercial loans and other investments; legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of Ready Capital; risks related to integrating an existing lending platform into Ready Capital’s operations; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Ready Capital’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed by Ready Capital with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Ready Capital undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.









About Ready Capital Corporation









Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 350 professionals nationwide.









Advisors









Piper Sandler & Co. acted as exclusive financial advisor and Alston & Bird LLP acted as legal advisor to Ready Capital. Moelis & Company LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to UDF IV, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal advisor to UDF IV and Holland & Knight LLP acted as legal advisor to the special committee of the UDF IV Board of Trustees.









Contact









Investor Relations





Ready Capital Corporation





212-257-4666







InvestorRelations@readycapital.com







Ready Capital Media Relations





PR@readycapital.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.