Reading International (RDIB) Price Target Increased by 15.47% to 21.03

The average one-year price target for Reading International (NasdaqCM:RDIB) has been revised to $21.03 / share. This is an increase of 15.47% from the prior estimate of $18.21 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.83 to a high of $21.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.73% from the latest reported closing price of $10.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reading International. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDIB is 0.05%, an increase of 97.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 304K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Teton Advisors holds 75K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 75K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 34K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDIB by 34.82% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 34K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDIB by 26.48% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 15K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

