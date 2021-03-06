Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming US$0.93 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 11th of March, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of April.

Automatic Data Processing's next dividend payment will be US$0.93 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.72 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Automatic Data Processing has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $178.26. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Automatic Data Processing paid out 63% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Automatic Data Processing generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (62%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:ADP Historic Dividend March 6th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Automatic Data Processing's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Automatic Data Processing is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Automatic Data Processing has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Automatic Data Processing? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Automatic Data Processing is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

Ever wonder what the future holds for Automatic Data Processing? See what the 17 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

