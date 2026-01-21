Read This Before Buying Sweetgreen Stock​

Key Points

Sweetgreen stock is trading at a cheap valuation.

Its small store fleet has been falling short of operational standards, though they're making progress.

The high-inflation environment isn't friendly to sales growth.

10 stocks we like better than Sweetgreen ›

Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) is a small but growing chain of fast-casual restaurants, one of several that have cropped up over the past few years in the wake of Chipotle Mexican Grill's great success. Although it continues to open new stores, it's faced several problems, both internal and external, that have impeded its own success, and its stock price has dropped 76% over the past year.

It might look like an attractive value at this point, trading at only 1.4 times trailing 12-month sales. But if you're considering buying the stock, read this first.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Problems from the inside

Sweetgreen operates about 280 restaurants across the country, and it's opening them at a fairly slow rate; it guided for 37 store openings in 2025, and it's planning to open another 15 to 20 stores in 2026.

There's been a lot of change at Sweetgreen recently, as well as some internal issues that are keeping it from growing and expanding faster. Its restaurants had fallen below its operational standards, with only one-third meeting them before a reorganization and turnaround plan. The latest update says that 60% currently meet the standards. That's healthy improvement, but it still has a way to go.

It's working on five different areas: operational excellence, brand relevance, food quality and menu innovation, the digital experience, and profitability. That's a lot, but if it continues to make progress, there will probably be a domino effect whereby all of the work gets the company to all or most of these goals. Management has made several new hires to implement an action plan, and considering its performance today, it may not be too difficult to report some sort of progress.

In the 2025 fiscal third quarter (ended Sept. 28), sales dropped 0.6% year over year, and comparable sales (comps) were down 9.5%. It reported a $36.3 million operating loss and a restaurant-level profit margin of 13.1%, down from 20.1% the year before.

Problems from the outside

Unfortunately, the external environment might make a recovery more challenging. Inflation is still high, and other fast-casual chains, such as Chipotle and Cava, are also feeling pressure in their comps growth, although not as severely as Sweetgreen.

The question is whether Sweetgreen is a bargain at the current price or a value trap, and the answer might depend on your risk tolerance. If Sweetgreen continues to make progress on its goals, it could be a real turnaround story and offer value at the current price. However, that's not a given, and it could be another down year for Sweetgreen.

Should you buy stock in Sweetgreen right now?

Before you buy stock in Sweetgreen, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sweetgreen wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 21, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cava Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Sweetgreen and recommends the following options: short March 2026 $42.50 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.