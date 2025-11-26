Read This Before Buying Beyond Meat Stock

Key Points

Beyond Meat continues to operate in a rough environment as inflation impacts its premium product line.

It has been reporting sales declines and losses.

Beyond Meat stock became a popular meme stock, but even that's calming down.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat ›

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock has been getting more stock market attention over the past few months, and at one point, its share price soared 440% within a week. However, over that time, little has changed at the company.

Let's see what's happening at Beyond Meat and why its stock has become so popular of late.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What does Beyond Meat do?

Beyond Meat makes plant-based meat products, or food like burgers and meatballs made from plant-based ingredients. It's one of several companies that have rolled out lines of alternative meat and dairy products that come with many claims about health and environmental impact.

Although Beyond Meat was growing quickly when it went public at the end of 2019, interest in these products seems to have waned more recently. There has been pushback against its claims of being healthier than the real thing, and the vegan community hasn't been on board with its highly processed foods. These companies aren't necessarily targeting the vegan community, claiming that it's trying to get real meat eaters to try out its products, but that hasn't happened, either. The initial interest or curiosity has fallen apart, and these companies have been reporting decelerating growth and declines, while some have completely fallen apart.

How is Beyond Meat performing?

Beyond Meat's products are considered premium, both by style and price point. So, on top of an already challenging situation, it's faced even more difficulties as consumers cut back due to inflation.

The third quarter of 2025 was a case in point. Revenue fell 13% from last year to $70 million, and gross profit fell from $14.3 million last year to $7.2 million this year. Gross margin dropped from 17.7% last year to 10.3% this year, and operating margin was negative 160%. Even gross margin was negative at some point, and this quarter, there was already progress.

Management is making many moves to stay solvent. It exchanged convertible notes into equity, improving its leverage, it's cutting costs to match demand better, and it's promoting more targeted growth plans.

Why is Beyond Meat's stock price elevated?

Beyond Meat stock is another entrant in the meme-stock craze that began a few years ago as retail investors banded together to push it higher and attempt to hurt short sellers. It started with a note from an analyst on social media, and then it took off further when the company announced it was converting its debt, followed by news of an expanded deal with Walmart.

However, the whole saga seems to be in the past. Beyond Meat stock is already down 76% from its meme-craze highs, and down a similar amount for the year.

If you see this as bargain territory and have confidence in a rebound under better circumstances, that could be a reason to buy shares. But the future looks at least uncertain today, and investors are better off waiting for signs of real progress before taking a position.

Should you invest $1,000 in Beyond Meat right now?

Before you buy stock in Beyond Meat, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Beyond Meat wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $576,882!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,006!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.