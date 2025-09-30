Markets

Reabold Resources Narrows Loss In H1 Of 2025

September 30, 2025 — 01:40 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Reabold Resources plc (RBD.L), an investing company focused on developing strategic gas projects for European energy security, Tuesday reported a net loss of 1.48 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2025, compared with a net loss of 1.96 million pounds in the same period last year.

Revenue was flat at nil, versus 24,000 pounds a year earlier. The loss narrowed to 1.41 million pounds from 1.96 million pounds. Loss per share was 0.01 pence, compared with 0.02 pence in the prior year.

RBD closed Tuesday's trading at 0.0550 GBP on the London Stock Exchange.

