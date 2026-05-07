REA Group Q3 EBITDA From Core Operations Rises

(RTTNews) - REA Group (REA.AX) said, from Core Operations, third quarter revenue was A$398 million, up 11% excluding M&A, or up 6% unadjusted, from last year. Residential revenue was up 12% driven by: strong Buy yield growth of 14%; and with National Buy listing volumes returning to growth, up 1%. EBITDA excluding associates was A$220 million, up 16% excluding M&A, or up 11% unadjusted. EBITDA including share of profit/losses from associates was A$216 million compared to A$193 million.

REA Group CEO, Cameron McIntyre, said: "The result was underpinned by double digit revenue growth across our Australian businesses and strong double-digit yield growth in our core residential business."

REA Group shares are currently trading at A$178.39, up 2.24%.

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