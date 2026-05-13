RE (RMAX) Price Target Increased by 53.33% to 14.08

The average one-year price target for RE (NYSE:RMAX) has been revised to $14.08 / share. This is an increase of 53.33% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.94 to a high of $14.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.67% from the latest reported closing price of $9.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in RE. This is an decrease of 117 owner(s) or 46.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMAX is 0.03%, an increase of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.20% to 16,441K shares. The put/call ratio of RMAX is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 2,666K shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,867K shares , representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 20.39% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,500K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 841K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 738K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares , representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 11.20% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 566K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 25.03% over the last quarter.

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