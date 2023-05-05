RE (RMAX) Declares $0.23 Dividend

RE said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.93%, the lowest has been 1.45%, and the highest has been 5.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.93 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in RE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMAX is 0.07%, an increase of 16.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 18,935K shares. The put/call ratio of RMAX is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for RE is 22.18. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 21.83% from its latest reported closing price of 18.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RE is 363MM, an increase of 2.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 2,371K shares representing 13.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 99.90% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,352K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 11.56% over the last quarter.

RPD Fund Management holds 1,146K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,083K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 20.73% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 958K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 4.77% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 836K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 2.77% over the last quarter.

RE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 135,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX Holdings launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 125 offices across more than 30 states.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.