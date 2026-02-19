RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.44 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $5.81 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.20 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $71.14 million from $72.47 million last year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.44 Mln. vs. $5.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $71.14 Mln vs. $72.47 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 69 To $ 74

