RDY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (Symbol: RDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.79, changing hands as low as $53.53 per share. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDY's low point in its 52 week range is $47.88 per share, with $65.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.48.

