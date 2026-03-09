RDVI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the RDVI ETF (Symbol: RDVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.70, changing hands as low as $25.46 per share. RDVI shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDVI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.43 per share, with $27.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.65.

