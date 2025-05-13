RDVI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (Symbol: RDVI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.40, changing hands as high as $24.45 per share. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDVI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.43 per share, with $26.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.