RDE Appoints Steve Handy As CFO

August 26, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Monday, RDE, Inc. (RSTN), the parent company of Restaurant.com and CardCash.com, announced the appointment of Steve Handy as chief financial officer.

Handy brings more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership, particularly in steering companies through periods of growth and public offerings. His skill set encompasses the implementation of financial controls, ERP systems, and the management of investor relations.

Prior to joining RDE, Handy served at Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (SPGC), where he led the company's IPO. His career also includes CFO roles at Opti-Harvest, Inc., Tix, and SM&A, along with senior financial positions at Dot Hill Systems.

