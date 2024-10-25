News & Insights

RDE announces rebranding with name change to Giftify

October 25, 2024

RDE (GIFT) announced its corporate rebranding to Giftify, which was approved by shareholders and officially becomes effective on October 28th. The company said, “The new name will optimize the company’s brand portfolio, reduce complexities, further underscore its evolution to deliver solutions beyond its traditional Restaurant.com offering and provides the Company broader options for expansion in the future.”

