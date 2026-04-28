RCM Technologies (RCMT) Price Target Increased by 15.15% to 38.76

The average one-year price target for RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM:RCMT) has been revised to $38.76 / share. This is an increase of 15.15% from the prior estimate of $33.66 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.31% from the latest reported closing price of $31.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in RCM Technologies. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 50.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCMT is 0.04%, an increase of 25.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.27% to 2,923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 420K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 258K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares , representing an increase of 28.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 136K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Ballast Asset Management holds 135K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 23.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 116K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 60.79% over the last quarter.

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