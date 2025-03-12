RCM Technologies, Inc. Reports Increased Revenue but Decline in Net Income for Fiscal Year Ended December 28, 2024

RCM Technologies reports Q4 revenue growth of 8.3% but a decrease in net income and adjusted EBITDA year-over-year.

RCM Technologies, Inc. announced its financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024, reporting a revenue increase to $76.9 million for the current quarter, up 8.3% from the previous quarter. However, net income decreased to $2.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the prior quarter. For the full year, revenue rose to $278.4 million, a 5.8% increase, with a decrease in net income to $13.3 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, down from $16.8 million, or $1.96 per diluted share the previous year. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million for the current quarter, compared to $8.9 million in the prior quarter, and $25.9 million for the year. Executive Chairman Bradley Vizi highlighted substantial progress in strategic initiatives during 2024, while CFO Kevin Miller expressed optimism for increased earnings in 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on March 13, 2025.

RCM Technologies reported an 8.3% increase in revenue for the thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2024, signaling strong performance compared to the prior quarter.

For the fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024, a 5.8% increase in revenue demonstrates ongoing growth and market demand for the company's services.

Gross profit for the current year increased by 4.0% compared to the prior year, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman, highlighted substantial progress in strategic initiatives, suggesting positive future growth potential for the company.

GAAP net income for the current quarter decreased by 45.1%, from $5.3 million in the prior quarter to $2.9 million, indicating a significant drop in profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA declined from $8.9 million in the prior quarter to $6.3 million in the current quarter, reflecting reduced operational efficiency.

The company experienced an impairment of intangible assets amounting to $547,000 during the current quarter, signaling potential issues with previous investments or acquisitions.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of solutions designed to enhance the operational performance of its customers through the deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024.





RCM Technologies reported revenue of $76.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2024 (the current quarter), an increase of 8.3% compared to $71.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 30, 2023 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $21.6 million for the current quarter and the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $2.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $6.3 million for the current quarter, as compared to $8.9 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced $0.49 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.73 for the comparable prior quarter.





RCM Technologies reported revenue of $278.4 million for the fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024 (the current year), an increase of 5.8% compared to $263.2 million for the fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 (the comparable prior year). Gross profit was $79.8 million for the current year, a 4.0% increase compared to $76.7 million for the comparable prior year. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $13.3 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the current year compared to $16.8 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $25.9 million for the current year as compared to $26.6 million for the comparable prior year. The Company experienced $2.03 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current year as compared to $2.04 for the comparable prior year.





Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “2024 demonstrated substantial progress as many of our strategic initiatives gained traction heading into the new year.”





Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “As we look to 2025, we believe we have forged the foundation for increased earnings power.”











Conference Call











On Thursday, March 13, 2025, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (888) 272-8703.











About RCM















RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT)







is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions.









www.rcmt.com







.





The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.







Tables to Follow













RCM Technologies, Inc.







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)









(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)



















Thirteen Weeks Ended





















December 28,









2024













December 30,









2023















Revenue





$76,912









$71,028













Cost of services









55,343













49,397













Gross profit









21,569













21,631













Selling, general and administrative









16,025













13,403













Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment









407













276













Amortization of acquired intangible assets









-













46













Impairment of intangible assets









547













-













Potential stock issuance and financing transactions









64













-













Remeasurement of contingent consideration









(1,759





)









-













Gain on sale of assets









-













(395





)









Operating income









6,285













7,906













Other expense, net









516













532













Income before income taxes









5,769













7,374













Income tax expense









2,902













2,119













Net income





$2,867









$5,255





































Diluted net earnings per share data





$0.37









$0.65













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









7,733,142













8,142,184































































Fifty-Two Weeks Ended





















December 28,









2024













December 30,









2023















Revenue





$278,380









$263,237













Cost of services









198,602













186,541













Gross profit









79,778













76,696













Selling, general and administrative









56,787













52,185













Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment









1,419













1,032













Amortization of acquired intangible assets









136













182













Impairment of intangible assets









547













-













Potential stock issuance and financing transactions









323













-













Remeasurement of contingent consideration









(1,759





)









-













Gain on sale of assets









-













(395





)









Operating income









22,325













23,692













Other expense, net









2,135













1,497













Income before income taxes









20,190













22,195













Income tax expense









6,863













5,364













Net income





$13,327









$16,831





































Diluted net earnings per share data





$1.68









$1.96













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









7,939,381













8,592,572























RCM Technologies, Inc.









Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis









(Unaudited)









(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)



















The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted net income” and “Adjusted diluted net earnings per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.





The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023.













Thirteen Weeks Ended









Fifty-Two Weeks Ended

















December 28,





2024









December 30,





2023









December 28,





2024









December 30,





2023





















































GAAP operating income





$6,285









$7,906









$22,325









$23,692













Adjustments









































Gain on sale of assets









-













-













-













(395





)









Remeasurement of contingent consideration









(1,759





)









-













(1,759





)









-













Equity compensation









710













641













2,864













2,092













Potential stock issuance and financing transaction









64













-













323













-













Impairment of intangible assets









547













-













547













-













Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)





$5,847









$8,547









$24,300









$25,389





















































GAAP net income





$2,867









$5,255









$13,327









$16,831













Income tax expense









2,902













2,119













6,863













5,364













Interest expense, net









664













429













2,215













1,399













Depreciation of property and equipment









407













276













1,419













1,032













Amortization of acquired intangible assets









-













46













136













182













EBITDA (non-GAAP)





$6,840









$8,125









$23,960









$24,808





















































Adjustments









































Gain on sale of assets









-













-













-













(395





)









Remeasurement of contingent consideration









(1,759





)









-













(1,759





)









-













(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions









(148





)









103













(80





)









98













Equity compensation









710













641













2,864













2,092













Potential stock issuance and financing transaction









64













-













323













-













Impairment of intangible assets









547













-













547













-













Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)





$6,254









$8,869









$25,855









$26,603



















































































RCM Technologies, Inc.









Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)









(Unaudited)









(In Thousands)























Thirteen Weeks Ended









Fifty-Two Weeks Ended

















December 28,





2024









December 30,





2023









December 28,





2024









December 30,





2023





















































GAAP net income





$2,867









$5,255









$13,327









$16,831













Adjustments









































Gain on sale of assets









-













-













-













(395





)









Remeasurement of contingent consideration









(1,759





)









-













(1,759





)









-













(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions









(148





)









103













(80





)









98













Equity compensation









710













641













2,864













2,092













Potential stock issuance and financing transaction









64













-













323













-













Impairment of intangible assets









547













-













547













-













Tax impact from normalized rate









1,503













(73





)









900













(1,113





)









Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)





$3,784









$5,926









$16,122









$17,513





















































GAAP diluted net earnings per share





$0.37









$0.65









$1.68









$1.96













Adjustments









































Gain on sale of assets









-













-













-









($0.04





)









Remeasurement of contingent consideration





($0.22





)









-









($0.22





)









-













(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions





($0.02





)









0.01









($0.01





)





$0.01













Equity compensation





$0.09













0.08









$0.36









$0.24













Potential stock issuance and financing transaction





$0.01













-









$0.04













-













Impairment of intangible assets





$0.07













-









$0.07













-













Tax impact from normalized rate



(a)







$0.19













(0.01





)





($0.11





)





($0.13





)









Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP)





$0.49









$0.73









$2.03









$2.04













(a) Amount reflects an adjustment to income tax expense applied to non-GAAP adjusted consolidated taxable income. The Company used an estimated effective income tax rate of 26.5% for both periods presented, approximating the Company’s federal USA income tax rate plus the tax-affected rate for states and Puerto Rico.











RCM Technologies, Inc.









Summary of Selected Income Statement Data









(Unaudited)









(In Thousands)

























Thirteen Weeks Ended December 28, 2024



















Specialty





Health Care









Engineering









Life Sciences,





Data and Solutions









Consolidated





















































Revenue





$41,011









$26,279









$9,622









$76,912













Cost of services









28,474













21,098













5,771













55,343













Gross profit





$12,537









$5,181









$3,851









$21,569













Gross profit margin









30.6





%









19.7





%









40.0





%









28.0





%



















































































Thirteen Weeks Ended December 30, 2023



















Specialty





Health Care









Engineering









Life Sciences,





Data and Solutions









Consolidated





















































Revenue





$36,688









$22,719









$11,621









$71,028













Cost of services









25,686













16,589













7,122













49,397













Gross profit





$11,002









$6,130









$4,499









$21,631













Gross profit margin









30.0





%









27.0





%









38.7





%









30.5





%



















































































Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 28, 2024



















Specialty





Health Care









Engineering









Life Sciences,





Data and Solutions

















Consolidated





















































Revenue





$142,679









$96,459









$39,242









$278,380













Cost of services









100,146













73,916













24,540













198,602













Gross profit





$42,533









$22,543









$14,702









$79,778













Gross profit margin









29.8





%









23.4





%









37.5





%









28.7





%



















































































Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 30, 2023



















Specialty





Health Care









Engineering









Life Sciences,





Data and Solutions









Consolidated





















































Revenue





$136,241









$84,675









$42,321









$263,237













Cost of services









96,309













64,071













26,161













186,541













Gross profit





$39,932









$20,604









$16,160









$76,696













Gross profit margin









29.3





%









24.3





%









38.2





%









29.1





%















































































RCM Technologies, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited)









(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)























December 28,









December 30,

















2024









2023





































Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents





$4,729









$6,284













Accounts receivable, net of provision for credit losses of $1,570 and $1,600 at December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively









77,960













70,690













Transit accounts receivable









7,315













8,891













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









7,034













4,637













Total current assets









97,038













90,502





































Property and equipment, net









7,368













4,005





































Other assets:

























Deposits









230













313













Deferred tax assets, foreign









120













55













Goodwill









22,147













22,147













Operating right of use asset









5,174













2,779













Intangible assets, net









-













683













Total other assets









27,671













25,977





































Total assets





$132,077









$120,484

























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$13,369









$12,454













Transit accounts payable









23,870













31,102













Accrued payroll and related costs









9,929













11,203













Finance lease payable









698













233













Income taxes payable









346













330













Operating right of use liability









1,046













693













Contingent consideration from acquisitions









212













300













Deferred revenue









4,163













1,881













Total current liabilities









53,633













58,196





































Deferred income taxes, net, foreign









-













187













Deferred income taxes, net, domestic









4,526













1,568













Finance lease payable, net of current position









1,112













-













Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current position









-













1,671













Operating right of use liability, net of current position









4,355













2,268













Borrowings under line of credit









34,967













30,804













Total liabilities









98,593













94,694





































Contingencies (note 16) and Commitments (note 18)

















































Stockholders’ equity:

























Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding









-













-













Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 17,838,372 shares issued and 7,602,113 shares outstanding at December 28, 2024 and 17,673,427 shares issued and 7,844,821 shares outstanding at December 30, 2023









890













882













Additional paid-in capital









118,845













116,579













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(2,920





)









(2,813





)









Accumulated deficit









(5,938





)









(19,265





)









Treasury stock, 10,236,259 shares at December 28, 2024 and 9,828,606 shares at December 30, 2023









(77,393





)









(69,593





)









Stockholders’ equity









33,484













25,790





































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$132,077









$120,484



























































RCM Technologies, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(Unaudited)









(In Thousands)

























Thirteen Weeks Ended





















December 28,









2024













December 30,









2023















Net income





$2,867









$5,255













Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities









2,693













1,526













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable









(2,064





)









(13,880





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(1,917





)









678













Net of transit accounts receivable and payable









(5,345





)









(6,660





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses









1,861













292













Accrued payroll and related costs









(1,698





)









(3,421





)









Right of use liabilities









(280





)









(337





)









Income taxes payable









140













80













Deferred revenue









2,121













1,546













Deposits









(15





)









(145





)









Total adjustments









(4,504





)









(20,321





)









Net cash used in operating activities





($1,637





)





($15,066





)

































Net cash used in investing activities









(983





)









(2,056





)









Net cash provided by financing activities









4,307













22,706













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(114





)









46













Decrease in cash and cash equivalents





$1,573









$5,630





































Common stock repurchase









$-









($1,324





)



























































Fifty-Two Weeks Ended





















December 28,









2024













December 30,









2023















Net income





$13,327









$16,831













Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities









6,893













4,321













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable









(7,271





)









(20,576





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(2,392





)









3













Net of transit accounts receivable and payable









(5,656





)









15,724













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









1,101













(1,506





)









Accrued payroll and related costs









(1,265





)









(1,825





)









Right of use liabilities









(966





)









(1,353





)









Income taxes payable









34













242













Deferred revenue









2,282













762













Deposits









83













(141





)









Total adjustments









(7,157





)









(4,349





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









6,170













12,482





































Net cash used in investing activities









(2,572





)









(2,536





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(4,828





)









(3,852





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(325





)









(149





)









(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents





($1,555





)





$5,945





































Common stock repurchase





($7,800





)





($25,773





)























































RCM Technologies, Inc.







Tel: 856.356.4500









Corporate Contacts:













2500 McClellan Avenue





info@rcmt.com







Bradley S. Vizi











Pennsauken, NJ 08109





www.rcmt.com









Executive Chairman























Kevin D. Miller























Chief Financial Officer



























