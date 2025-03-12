News & Insights

RCM Technologies, Inc. Reports Increased Revenue but Decline in Net Income for Fiscal Year Ended December 28, 2024

March 12, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

RCM Technologies reports Q4 revenue growth of 8.3% but a decrease in net income and adjusted EBITDA year-over-year.

Quiver AI Summary

RCM Technologies, Inc. announced its financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024, reporting a revenue increase to $76.9 million for the current quarter, up 8.3% from the previous quarter. However, net income decreased to $2.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the prior quarter. For the full year, revenue rose to $278.4 million, a 5.8% increase, with a decrease in net income to $13.3 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, down from $16.8 million, or $1.96 per diluted share the previous year. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million for the current quarter, compared to $8.9 million in the prior quarter, and $25.9 million for the year. Executive Chairman Bradley Vizi highlighted substantial progress in strategic initiatives during 2024, while CFO Kevin Miller expressed optimism for increased earnings in 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on March 13, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • RCM Technologies reported an 8.3% increase in revenue for the thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2024, signaling strong performance compared to the prior quarter.
  • For the fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024, a 5.8% increase in revenue demonstrates ongoing growth and market demand for the company's services.
  • Gross profit for the current year increased by 4.0% compared to the prior year, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability.
  • Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman, highlighted substantial progress in strategic initiatives, suggesting positive future growth potential for the company.

Potential Negatives

  • GAAP net income for the current quarter decreased by 45.1%, from $5.3 million in the prior quarter to $2.9 million, indicating a significant drop in profitability.
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined from $8.9 million in the prior quarter to $6.3 million in the current quarter, reflecting reduced operational efficiency.
  • The company experienced an impairment of intangible assets amounting to $547,000 during the current quarter, signaling potential issues with previous investments or acquisitions.

FAQ

What are RCM Technologies' latest financial results?

RCM Technologies reported $76.9 million in revenue for the last quarter, an 8.3% increase year-over-year.

How did the company's net income change?

The company had a net income of $2.9 million for the quarter, down from $5.3 million in the prior year.

What is RCM Technologies' adjusted EBITDA for the recent quarter?

RCM Technologies' adjusted EBITDA for the most recent quarter was $6.3 million, compared to $8.9 million in the prior quarter.

When will the RCM Technologies conference call take place?

The conference call is scheduled for March 13, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

What strategic direction did RCM Technologies mention for 2025?

RCM Technologies aims to enhance earnings power as it navigates strategic initiatives for growth in 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$RCMT Insider Trading Activity

$RCMT insiders have traded $RCMT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL SAKS (Division President, HC Srvs.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $235,006.

$RCMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $RCMT stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of solutions designed to enhance the operational performance of its customers through the deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024.



RCM Technologies reported revenue of $76.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2024 (the current quarter), an increase of 8.3% compared to $71.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 30, 2023 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $21.6 million for the current quarter and the comparable prior quarter.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $2.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $6.3 million for the current quarter, as compared to $8.9 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced $0.49 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.73 for the comparable prior quarter.



RCM Technologies reported revenue of $278.4 million for the fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024 (the current year), an increase of 5.8% compared to $263.2 million for the fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 (the comparable prior year). Gross profit was $79.8 million for the current year, a 4.0% increase compared to $76.7 million for the comparable prior year.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $13.3 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the current year compared to $16.8 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $25.9 million for the current year as compared to $26.6 million for the comparable prior year. The Company experienced $2.03 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current year as compared to $2.04 for the comparable prior year.



Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “2024 demonstrated substantial progress as many of our strategic initiatives gained traction heading into the new year.”



Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “As we look to 2025, we believe we have forged the foundation for increased earnings power.”






Conference Call





On Thursday, March 13, 2025, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (888) 272-8703.






About RCM







RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT)



is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions.




www.rcmt.com



.



The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.




Tables to Follow























































































































































































RCM Technologies, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations




(Unaudited)




(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)



Thirteen Weeks Ended



December 28,




2024


December 30,




2023

Revenue
$76,912

$71,028

Cost of services

55,343


49,397

Gross profit

21,569


21,631

Selling, general and administrative

16,025


13,403

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

407


276

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-


46

Impairment of intangible assets

547


-

Potential stock issuance and financing transactions

64


-

Remeasurement of contingent consideration

(1,759
)

-

Gain on sale of assets

-


(395
)

Operating income

6,285


7,906

Other expense, net

516


532

Income before income taxes

5,769


7,374

Income tax expense

2,902


2,119

Net income
$2,867

$5,255






Diluted net earnings per share data
$0.37

$0.65

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

7,733,142


8,142,184































































































































































































Fifty-Two Weeks Ended



December 28,




2024


December 30,




2023

Revenue
$278,380

$263,237

Cost of services

198,602


186,541

Gross profit

79,778


76,696

Selling, general and administrative

56,787


52,185

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

1,419


1,032

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

136


182

Impairment of intangible assets

547


-

Potential stock issuance and financing transactions

323


-

Remeasurement of contingent consideration

(1,759
)

-

Gain on sale of assets

-


(395
)

Operating income

22,325


23,692

Other expense, net

2,135


1,497

Income before income taxes

20,190


22,195

Income tax expense

6,863


5,364

Net income
$13,327

$16,831






Diluted net earnings per share data
$1.68

$1.96

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

7,939,381


8,592,572



RCM Technologies, Inc.




Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis




(Unaudited)




(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)



The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures.  Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted net income” and “Adjusted diluted net earnings per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons.  Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance.  In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.  We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.



The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023.
Thirteen Weeks Ended

Fifty-Two Weeks Ended


December 28,


2024

December 30,


2023

December 28,


2024

December 30,


2023










GAAP operating income
$6,285

$7,906

$22,325

$23,692

Adjustments








Gain on sale of assets

-


-


-


(395
)

Remeasurement of contingent consideration

(1,759
)

-


(1,759
)

-

Equity compensation

710


641


2,864


2,092

Potential stock issuance and financing transaction

64


-


323


-

Impairment of intangible assets

547


-


547


-

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)
$5,847

$8,547

$24,300

$25,389










GAAP net income
$2,867

$5,255

$13,327

$16,831

Income tax expense

2,902


2,119


6,863


5,364

Interest expense, net

664


429


2,215


1,399

Depreciation of property and equipment

407


276


1,419


1,032

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-


46


136


182

EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$6,840

$8,125

$23,960

$24,808










Adjustments








Gain on sale of assets

-


-


-


(395
)

Remeasurement of contingent consideration

(1,759
)

-


(1,759
)

-

(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions

(148
)

103


(80
)

98

Equity compensation

710


641


2,864


2,092

Potential stock issuance and financing transaction

64


-


323


-

Impairment of intangible assets

547


-


547


-

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$6,254

$8,869

$25,855

$26,603







































































































































































































































































































































RCM Technologies, Inc.




Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)




(Unaudited)




(In Thousands)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Fifty-Two Weeks Ended


December 28,


2024

December 30,


2023

December 28,


2024

December 30,


2023










GAAP net income
$2,867

$5,255

$13,327

$16,831

Adjustments








Gain on sale of assets

-


-


-


(395
)

Remeasurement of contingent consideration

(1,759
)

-


(1,759
)

-

(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions

(148
)

103


(80
)

98

Equity compensation

710


641


2,864


2,092

Potential stock issuance and financing transaction

64


-


323


-

Impairment of intangible assets

547


-


547


-

Tax impact from normalized rate

1,503


(73
)

900


(1,113
)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$3,784

$5,926

$16,122

$17,513










GAAP diluted net earnings per share
$0.37

$0.65

$1.68

$1.96

Adjustments








Gain on sale of assets

-


-


-

($0.04
)

Remeasurement of contingent consideration
($0.22
)

-

($0.22
)

-

(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions
($0.02
)

0.01

($0.01
)
$0.01

Equity compensation
$0.09


0.08

$0.36

$0.24

Potential stock issuance and financing transaction
$0.01


-

$0.04


-

Impairment of intangible assets
$0.07


-

$0.07


-

Tax impact from normalized rate

(a)
$0.19


(0.01
)
($0.11
)
($0.13
)

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$0.49

$0.73

$2.03

$2.04


(a) Amount reflects an adjustment to income tax expense applied to non-GAAP adjusted consolidated taxable income. The Company used an estimated effective income tax rate of 26.5% for both periods presented, approximating the Company’s federal USA income tax rate plus the tax-affected rate for states and Puerto Rico.









































































































RCM Technologies, Inc.




Summary of Selected Income Statement Data




(Unaudited)




(In Thousands)




Thirteen Weeks Ended December 28, 2024


Specialty


Health Care

Engineering

Life Sciences,


Data and Solutions

Consolidated










Revenue
$41,011

$26,279

$9,622

$76,912

Cost of services

28,474


21,098


5,771


55,343

Gross profit
$12,537

$5,181

$3,851

$21,569

Gross profit margin

30.6
%

19.7
%

40.0
%

28.0
%




















































































































Thirteen Weeks Ended December 30, 2023


Specialty


Health Care

Engineering

Life Sciences,


Data and Solutions

Consolidated










Revenue
$36,688

$22,719

$11,621

$71,028

Cost of services

25,686


16,589


7,122


49,397

Gross profit
$11,002

$6,130

$4,499

$21,631

Gross profit margin

30.0
%

27.0
%

38.7
%

30.5
%




















































































































Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 28, 2024


Specialty


Health Care

Engineering

Life Sciences,


Data and Solutions





Consolidated










Revenue
$142,679

$96,459

$39,242

$278,380

Cost of services

100,146


73,916


24,540


198,602

Gross profit
$42,533

$22,543

$14,702

$79,778

Gross profit margin

29.8
%

23.4
%

37.5
%

28.7
%




















































































































Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 30, 2023


Specialty


Health Care

Engineering

Life Sciences,


Data and Solutions

Consolidated










Revenue
$136,241

$84,675

$42,321

$263,237

Cost of services

96,309


64,071


26,161


186,541

Gross profit
$39,932

$20,604

$16,160

$76,696

Gross profit margin

29.3
%

24.3
%

38.2
%

29.1
%




































































































































































































RCM Technologies, Inc.




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(Unaudited)




(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)



December 28,

December 30,


2024

2023






Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents
$4,729

$6,284

Accounts receivable, net of provision for credit losses of $1,570 and $1,600 at December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively

77,960


70,690

Transit accounts receivable

7,315


8,891

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,034


4,637

Total current assets

97,038


90,502






Property and equipment, net

7,368


4,005






Other assets:




Deposits

230


313

Deferred tax assets, foreign

120


55

Goodwill

22,147


22,147

Operating right of use asset

5,174


2,779

Intangible assets, net

-


683

Total other assets

27,671


25,977






Total assets
$132,077

$120,484





















































































































































































































































































Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$13,369

$12,454

Transit accounts payable

23,870


31,102

Accrued payroll and related costs

9,929


11,203

Finance lease payable

698


233

Income taxes payable

346


330

Operating right of use liability

1,046


693

Contingent consideration from acquisitions

212


300

Deferred revenue

4,163


1,881

Total current liabilities

53,633


58,196






Deferred income taxes, net, foreign

-


187

Deferred income taxes, net, domestic

4,526


1,568

Finance lease payable, net of current position

1,112


-

Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current position

-


1,671

Operating right of use liability, net of current position

4,355


2,268

Borrowings under line of credit

34,967


30,804

Total liabilities

98,593


94,694






Contingencies (note 16) and Commitments (note 18)









Stockholders’ equity:




Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 17,838,372 shares issued and 7,602,113 shares outstanding at December 28, 2024 and 17,673,427 shares issued and 7,844,821 shares outstanding at December 30, 2023

890


882

Additional paid-in capital

118,845


116,579

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,920
)

(2,813
)

Accumulated deficit

(5,938
)

(19,265
)

Treasury stock, 10,236,259 shares at December 28, 2024 and 9,828,606 shares at December 30, 2023

(77,393
)

(69,593
)

Stockholders’ equity

33,484


25,790






Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$132,077

$120,484


























































































































































































































RCM Technologies, Inc.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(Unaudited)




(In Thousands)




Thirteen Weeks Ended



December 28,




2024


December 30,




2023

Net income
$2,867

$5,255

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities

2,693


1,526

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(2,064
)

(13,880
)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,917
)

678

Net of transit accounts receivable and payable

(5,345
)

(6,660
)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,861


292

Accrued payroll and related costs

(1,698
)

(3,421
)

Right of use liabilities

(280
)

(337
)

Income taxes payable

140


80

Deferred revenue

2,121


1,546

Deposits

(15
)

(145
)

Total adjustments

(4,504
)

(20,321
)

Net cash used in operating activities
($1,637
)
($15,066
)






Net cash used in investing activities

(983
)

(2,056
)

Net cash provided by financing activities

4,307


22,706

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(114
)

46

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
$1,573

$5,630






Common stock repurchase

$-

($1,324
)






















































































































































































































Fifty-Two Weeks Ended



December 28,




2024


December 30,




2023

Net income
$13,327

$16,831

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities

6,893


4,321

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(7,271
)

(20,576
)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(2,392
)

3

Net of transit accounts receivable and payable

(5,656
)

15,724

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,101


(1,506
)

Accrued payroll and related costs

(1,265
)

(1,825
)

Right of use liabilities

(966
)

(1,353
)

Income taxes payable

34


242

Deferred revenue

2,282


762

Deposits

83


(141
)

Total adjustments

(7,157
)

(4,349
)

Net cash provided by operating activities

6,170


12,482






Net cash used in investing activities

(2,572
)

(2,536
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,828
)

(3,852
)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(325
)

(149
)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
($1,555
)
$5,945






Common stock repurchase
($7,800
)
($25,773
)













































RCM Technologies, Inc.
Tel: 856.356.4500


Corporate Contacts:

2500 McClellan Avenue
info@rcmt.com

Bradley S. Vizi

Pennsauken, NJ 08109
www.rcmt.com


Executive Chairman




Kevin D. Miller





Chief Financial Officer








Stocks mentioned

RCMT

