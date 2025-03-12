RCM Technologies, Inc. Reports Increased Revenue but Decline in Net Income for Fiscal Year Ended December 28, 2024

RCM Technologies reports Q4 revenue growth of 8.3% but a decrease in net income and adjusted EBITDA year-over-year.
Quiver AI Summary
RCM Technologies, Inc. announced its financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024, reporting a revenue increase to $76.9 million for the current quarter, up 8.3% from the previous quarter. However, net income decreased to $2.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the prior quarter. For the full year, revenue rose to $278.4 million, a 5.8% increase, with a decrease in net income to $13.3 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, down from $16.8 million, or $1.96 per diluted share the previous year. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million for the current quarter, compared to $8.9 million in the prior quarter, and $25.9 million for the year. Executive Chairman Bradley Vizi highlighted substantial progress in strategic initiatives during 2024, while CFO Kevin Miller expressed optimism for increased earnings in 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on March 13, 2025.
Potential Positives
- RCM Technologies reported an 8.3% increase in revenue for the thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2024, signaling strong performance compared to the prior quarter.
- For the fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024, a 5.8% increase in revenue demonstrates ongoing growth and market demand for the company's services.
- Gross profit for the current year increased by 4.0% compared to the prior year, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability.
- Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman, highlighted substantial progress in strategic initiatives, suggesting positive future growth potential for the company.
Potential Negatives
- GAAP net income for the current quarter decreased by 45.1%, from $5.3 million in the prior quarter to $2.9 million, indicating a significant drop in profitability.
- Adjusted EBITDA declined from $8.9 million in the prior quarter to $6.3 million in the current quarter, reflecting reduced operational efficiency.
- The company experienced an impairment of intangible assets amounting to $547,000 during the current quarter, signaling potential issues with previous investments or acquisitions.
FAQ
What are RCM Technologies' latest financial results?
RCM Technologies reported $76.9 million in revenue for the last quarter, an 8.3% increase year-over-year.
How did the company's net income change?
The company had a net income of $2.9 million for the quarter, down from $5.3 million in the prior year.
What is RCM Technologies' adjusted EBITDA for the recent quarter?
RCM Technologies' adjusted EBITDA for the most recent quarter was $6.3 million, compared to $8.9 million in the prior quarter.
When will the RCM Technologies conference call take place?
The conference call is scheduled for March 13, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
What strategic direction did RCM Technologies mention for 2025?
RCM Technologies aims to enhance earnings power as it navigates strategic initiatives for growth in 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$RCMT Insider Trading Activity
$RCMT insiders have traded $RCMT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL SAKS (Division President, HC Srvs.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $235,006.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RCMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $RCMT stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 174,583 shares (-43.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,868,759
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 120,386 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,667,753
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 112,866 shares (+303.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,501,110
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC added 97,497 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,160,533
- ALTA FOX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 65,019 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,318,585
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 53,028 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,175,100
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 46,863 shares (-85.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,038,484
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of solutions designed to enhance the operational performance of its customers through the deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024.
RCM Technologies reported revenue of $76.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2024 (the current quarter), an increase of 8.3% compared to $71.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 30, 2023 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $21.6 million for the current quarter and the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $2.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $6.3 million for the current quarter, as compared to $8.9 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced $0.49 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.73 for the comparable prior quarter.
RCM Technologies reported revenue of $278.4 million for the fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024 (the current year), an increase of 5.8% compared to $263.2 million for the fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 (the comparable prior year). Gross profit was $79.8 million for the current year, a 4.0% increase compared to $76.7 million for the comparable prior year. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $13.3 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the current year compared to $16.8 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $25.9 million for the current year as compared to $26.6 million for the comparable prior year. The Company experienced $2.03 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current year as compared to $2.04 for the comparable prior year.
Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “2024 demonstrated substantial progress as many of our strategic initiatives gained traction heading into the new year.”
Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “As we look to 2025, we believe we have forged the foundation for increased earnings power.”
Conference Call
On Thursday, March 13, 2025, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (888) 272-8703.
About RCM
RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT)
is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions.
www.rcmt.com
.
The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.
Tables to Follow
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
December 28,
2024
December 30,
2023
Revenue
$76,912
$71,028
Cost of services
55,343
49,397
Gross profit
21,569
21,631
Selling, general and administrative
16,025
13,403
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
407
276
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
-
46
Impairment of intangible assets
547
-
Potential stock issuance and financing transactions
64
-
Remeasurement of contingent consideration
(1,759
)
-
Gain on sale of assets
-
(395
)
Operating income
6,285
7,906
Other expense, net
516
532
Income before income taxes
5,769
7,374
Income tax expense
2,902
2,119
Net income
$2,867
$5,255
Diluted net earnings per share data
$0.37
$0.65
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
7,733,142
8,142,184
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
December 28,
2024
December 30,
2023
Revenue
$278,380
$263,237
Cost of services
198,602
186,541
Gross profit
79,778
76,696
Selling, general and administrative
56,787
52,185
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
1,419
1,032
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
136
182
Impairment of intangible assets
547
-
Potential stock issuance and financing transactions
323
-
Remeasurement of contingent consideration
(1,759
)
-
Gain on sale of assets
-
(395
)
Operating income
22,325
23,692
Other expense, net
2,135
1,497
Income before income taxes
20,190
22,195
Income tax expense
6,863
5,364
Net income
$13,327
$16,831
Diluted net earnings per share data
$1.68
$1.96
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
7,939,381
8,592,572
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted net income” and “Adjusted diluted net earnings per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023.
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
December 28,
2024
December 30,
2023
December 28,
2024
December 30,
2023
GAAP operating income
$6,285
$7,906
$22,325
$23,692
Adjustments
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
-
(395
)
Remeasurement of contingent consideration
(1,759
)
-
(1,759
)
-
Equity compensation
710
641
2,864
2,092
Potential stock issuance and financing transaction
64
-
323
-
Impairment of intangible assets
547
-
547
-
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)
$5,847
$8,547
$24,300
$25,389
GAAP net income
$2,867
$5,255
$13,327
$16,831
Income tax expense
2,902
2,119
6,863
5,364
Interest expense, net
664
429
2,215
1,399
Depreciation of property and equipment
407
276
1,419
1,032
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
-
46
136
182
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$6,840
$8,125
$23,960
$24,808
Adjustments
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
-
(395
)
Remeasurement of contingent consideration
(1,759
)
-
(1,759
)
-
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions
(148
)
103
(80
)
98
Equity compensation
710
641
2,864
2,092
Potential stock issuance and financing transaction
64
-
323
-
Impairment of intangible assets
547
-
547
-
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$6,254
$8,869
$25,855
$26,603
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
December 28,
2024
December 30,
2023
December 28,
2024
December 30,
2023
GAAP net income
$2,867
$5,255
$13,327
$16,831
Adjustments
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
-
(395
)
Remeasurement of contingent consideration
(1,759
)
-
(1,759
)
-
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions
(148
)
103
(80
)
98
Equity compensation
710
641
2,864
2,092
Potential stock issuance and financing transaction
64
-
323
-
Impairment of intangible assets
547
-
547
-
Tax impact from normalized rate
1,503
(73
)
900
(1,113
)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$3,784
$5,926
$16,122
$17,513
GAAP diluted net earnings per share
$0.37
$0.65
$1.68
$1.96
Adjustments
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
-
($0.04
)
Remeasurement of contingent consideration
($0.22
)
-
($0.22
)
-
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions
($0.02
)
0.01
($0.01
)
$0.01
Equity compensation
$0.09
0.08
$0.36
$0.24
Potential stock issuance and financing transaction
$0.01
-
$0.04
-
Impairment of intangible assets
$0.07
-
$0.07
-
Tax impact from normalized rate
(a)
$0.19
(0.01
)
($0.11
)
($0.13
)
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$0.49
$0.73
$2.03
$2.04
(a) Amount reflects an adjustment to income tax expense applied to non-GAAP adjusted consolidated taxable income. The Company used an estimated effective income tax rate of 26.5% for both periods presented, approximating the Company’s federal USA income tax rate plus the tax-affected rate for states and Puerto Rico.
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Thirteen Weeks Ended December 28, 2024
Specialty
Health Care
Engineering
Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions
Consolidated
Revenue
$41,011
$26,279
$9,622
$76,912
Cost of services
28,474
21,098
5,771
55,343
Gross profit
$12,537
$5,181
$3,851
$21,569
Gross profit margin
30.6
%
19.7
%
40.0
%
28.0
%
Thirteen Weeks Ended December 30, 2023
Specialty
Health Care
Engineering
Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions
Consolidated
Revenue
$36,688
$22,719
$11,621
$71,028
Cost of services
25,686
16,589
7,122
49,397
Gross profit
$11,002
$6,130
$4,499
$21,631
Gross profit margin
30.0
%
27.0
%
38.7
%
30.5
%
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 28, 2024
Specialty
Health Care
Engineering
Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions
Consolidated
Revenue
$142,679
$96,459
$39,242
$278,380
Cost of services
100,146
73,916
24,540
198,602
Gross profit
$42,533
$22,543
$14,702
$79,778
Gross profit margin
29.8
%
23.4
%
37.5
%
28.7
%
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 30, 2023
Specialty
Health Care
Engineering
Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions
Consolidated
Revenue
$136,241
$84,675
$42,321
$263,237
Cost of services
96,309
64,071
26,161
186,541
Gross profit
$39,932
$20,604
$16,160
$76,696
Gross profit margin
29.3
%
24.3
%
38.2
%
29.1
%
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)
December 28,
December 30,
2024
2023
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$4,729
$6,284
Accounts receivable, net of provision for credit losses of $1,570 and $1,600 at December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively
77,960
70,690
Transit accounts receivable
7,315
8,891
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,034
4,637
Total current assets
97,038
90,502
Property and equipment, net
7,368
4,005
Other assets:
Deposits
230
313
Deferred tax assets, foreign
120
55
Goodwill
22,147
22,147
Operating right of use asset
5,174
2,779
Intangible assets, net
-
683
Total other assets
27,671
25,977
Total assets
$132,077
$120,484
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$13,369
$12,454
Transit accounts payable
23,870
31,102
Accrued payroll and related costs
9,929
11,203
Finance lease payable
698
233
Income taxes payable
346
330
Operating right of use liability
1,046
693
Contingent consideration from acquisitions
212
300
Deferred revenue
4,163
1,881
Total current liabilities
53,633
58,196
Deferred income taxes, net, foreign
-
187
Deferred income taxes, net, domestic
4,526
1,568
Finance lease payable, net of current position
1,112
-
Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current position
-
1,671
Operating right of use liability, net of current position
4,355
2,268
Borrowings under line of credit
34,967
30,804
Total liabilities
98,593
94,694
Contingencies (note 16) and Commitments (note 18)
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 17,838,372 shares issued and 7,602,113 shares outstanding at December 28, 2024 and 17,673,427 shares issued and 7,844,821 shares outstanding at December 30, 2023
890
882
Additional paid-in capital
118,845
116,579
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,920
)
(2,813
)
Accumulated deficit
(5,938
)
(19,265
)
Treasury stock, 10,236,259 shares at December 28, 2024 and 9,828,606 shares at December 30, 2023
(77,393
)
(69,593
)
Stockholders’ equity
33,484
25,790
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$132,077
$120,484
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
December 28,
2024
December 30,
2023
Net income
$2,867
$5,255
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities
2,693
1,526
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(2,064
)
(13,880
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,917
)
678
Net of transit accounts receivable and payable
(5,345
)
(6,660
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,861
292
Accrued payroll and related costs
(1,698
)
(3,421
)
Right of use liabilities
(280
)
(337
)
Income taxes payable
140
80
Deferred revenue
2,121
1,546
Deposits
(15
)
(145
)
Total adjustments
(4,504
)
(20,321
)
Net cash used in operating activities
($1,637
)
($15,066
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(983
)
(2,056
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
4,307
22,706
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(114
)
46
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
$1,573
$5,630
Common stock repurchase
$-
($1,324
)
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
December 28,
2024
December 30,
2023
Net income
$13,327
$16,831
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities
6,893
4,321
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(7,271
)
(20,576
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,392
)
3
Net of transit accounts receivable and payable
(5,656
)
15,724
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,101
(1,506
)
Accrued payroll and related costs
(1,265
)
(1,825
)
Right of use liabilities
(966
)
(1,353
)
Income taxes payable
34
242
Deferred revenue
2,282
762
Deposits
83
(141
)
Total adjustments
(7,157
)
(4,349
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
6,170
12,482
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,572
)
(2,536
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,828
)
(3,852
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(325
)
(149
)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
($1,555
)
$5,945
Common stock repurchase
($7,800
)
($25,773
)
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Tel: 856.356.4500
Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenue
info@rcmt.com
Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
www.rcmt.com
Executive Chairman
Kevin D. Miller
Chief Financial Officer
