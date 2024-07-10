RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) standing at $18.53, reflecting a +1.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.18%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 3.94% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, RCM Technologies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.15%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $69.9 million, showing a 4.27% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

RCMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $278.04 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.06% and +5.62%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, RCM Technologies, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.01. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.23.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

