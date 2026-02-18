RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) ended the recent trading session at $18.94, demonstrating a +2.1% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.78%.

The stock of company has fallen by 3.18% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 7.49% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 1.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of RCM Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect RCM Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $81.9 million, up 6.49% from the prior-year quarter.

RCMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $314.83 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.29% and +13.09%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, RCM Technologies, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.27. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.64 of its industry.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.