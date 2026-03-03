RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed at $19.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.3%.

The upcoming earnings release of RCM Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 18.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $81.9 million, indicating a 6.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.32 per share and a revenue of $314.83 million, representing changes of +14.29% and +13.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, RCM Technologies, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.46. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.88.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 224, this industry ranks in the bottom 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.