RCM Technologies, Inc. Launches Reseller Program for UKG Ready Suite to Enhance HCM Solutions for Small Businesses

RCM Technologies launches HCM Solutions to resell UKG Ready suite, enhancing HR services for small businesses.

RCM Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of its new program to directly resell the UKG Ready suite to small businesses, enhancing its Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions. This initiative aims to provide small businesses, which employ over 61.6 million workers in the U.S., with access to advanced HR tools that promote operational efficiency and compliance. RCM leverages its extensive experience as a major implementation partner of UKG to deliver high-quality technology and tailored support to meet the unique needs of growing companies. The reseller program is designed to simplify HR processes, integrate smoothly with existing workflows, and help small businesses focus on their core operations.

Potential Positives

RCM Technologies has launched a new program to resell the UKG Ready suite, significantly expanding its Human Capital Management (HCM) service offerings.

This partnership positions RCM as a value-added reseller, leveraging its industry expertise to meet the increasing demand for efficient HR solutions among small businesses.

The new program is designed to provide tailored software, services, and expert support specifically for growing businesses, thereby enhancing customer service and product expertise.

RCM's commitment to innovation and support in HCM solutions aligns with market trends, addressing complex compliance requirements and operational needs of modern workforces.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact RCM's future performance and financial results.

The launch of the new reselling program may signal that RCM is shifting focus from its core business areas, which could raise questions about its strategic direction and potential dilution of brand expertise.

There is a notable emphasis on competition in the HCM sector, which could imply that RCM may face challenges in gaining market share against established players in the industry.

FAQ

What is the new offering from RCM Technologies?

RCM Technologies has launched a program to resell the UKG Ready suite directly to businesses, enhancing its HCM service offerings.

Who can benefit from RCM’s HCM Solutions?

Small businesses seeking streamlined HR processes and enhanced operational efficiency can greatly benefit from RCM’s HCM Solutions.

How does RCM support small businesses with their HCM needs?

RCM offers software, services, and expert support tailored to the unique needs of growing businesses, facilitating compliance and efficiency.

What industries does RCM Technologies serve?

RCM serves various industries, including Healthcare, Aerospace, Defense, Life Sciences, Energy, and Process & Industrial sectors.

Where can I learn more about RCM’s HCM Solutions?

You can visit www.rcmt.com/hcm for more information about RCM Human Capital Management Solutions and UKG Ready.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT) proudly announces the launch of RCM HCM Solution’s new program to resell the UKG Ready suite directly to businesses, marking a significant expansion of its Human Capital Management (HCM) service offerings. As a value-added reseller of UKG Ready technology, RCM brings decades of industry expertise and an exceptional depth of product knowledge to small businesses seeking streamlined HR processes, enhanced operational efficiency, and superior employee experiences.





With over 33 million U.S. small businesses, employing over 61.6 million workers



1



, the demand for scalable, easy-to-use HR solutions has never been greater. RCM’s HCM Solutions provides immediate access to industry-leading technology, enabling small business owners to efficiently manage workforce needs while maintaining compliance and driving growth.





"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, yet they often lack access to the same high-quality HCM solutions as larger enterprises," said Meghan Rapp, leader of RCM’s HCM Reseller Practice. “Our new offering is designed to change that by providing software, services, and expert support tailored to the unique needs of growing businesses. We’re committed to helping small business owners streamline their HR operations, stay compliant, and focus on what they do best, running and growing their business.”







A Proven Leader in Workforce Technology







RCM has a long-standing relationship with UKG as one of the largest implementation partners for UKG Ready. This new reseller partnership extends its commitment to delivering top-tier HCM solutions with a focus on customer service, deep product expertise, and tailored workforce strategies.





With an extensive portfolio spanning Energy Services, Process & Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Data & Solutions, Life Sciences, and Health Care Services, RCM Technologies has established itself as a premier provider of business and technology solutions. Its expansion into HCM services aligns with its mission to deliver comprehensive workforce technology solutions that enable operational excellence across industries.







A Solution Built for the Future of Work







The modern workforce is evolving rapidly, with businesses facing complex compliance requirements, remote work challenges, and the need for more efficient HR processes. By partnering with UKG Ready, RCM enables businesses to leverage cutting-edge HR technology to optimize payroll, time tracking, talent management, and employee engagement—all in one platform.





RCM HCM Solution’s UKG Ready reseller program is available immediately, offering businesses seamless integration with existing workflows and expert guidance from RCM’s dedicated support team. As workforce needs continue to evolve, RCM remains committed to driving innovation and helping small businesses navigate the future of HR technology with confidence.





For more information about RCM Human Capital Management Solutions and UKG Ready with RCM, visit





www.rcmt.com/hcm





or contact HCM Sales at





hcmsales@rcmt.com





.







About RCM











RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT)







is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions.









www.rcmt.com







.





The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.







1



https://advocacy.sba.gov/2023/03/07/frequently-asked-questions-about-small-business-2023/



















RCM Technologies, Inc.







2500 McClellan Avenue





Pennsauken, NJ 08109









Tel: 856.356.4500





info@rcmt.com





www.rcmt.com

















Corporate Contacts:











Bradley S. Vizi











Executive Chairman











Kevin D. Miller











Chief Financial Officer















