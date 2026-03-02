RCL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $301.25, changing hands as low as $285.61 per share. Royal Caribbean Group shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCL's low point in its 52 week range is $164.01 per share, with $366.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $297.13. The RCL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

