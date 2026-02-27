RCKT's Q4 Loss Narrower Than Estimated, Pipeline in Focus

Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT incurred a loss of 38 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2025, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 42 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 62 cents per share.

In the absence of a marketed product in its portfolio, Rocket Pharmaceuticals did not record any revenues in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals were up 6.4% in after-hours trading yesterday following the announcement of the earnings results.

The stock has surged 36.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rise of 22.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RCKT’s Q4 Results in Detail

In the reported quarter, general and administrative expenses declined around 42% year over year to $14.7 million.

Research and development expenses were $29.3 million, down 21.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The decrease reflects more disciplined spending and resource management after the company’s recent organizational restructuring.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Rocket Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $188.9 million compared with $222.8 million as of Sept. 30, 2025. Management expects this cash balance to fund operations and meet capital expenditure requirements into the second quarter of 2027.

RCKT's Full-Year Results

For 2025, the company recorded a loss of $2.01 per share, which was narrower than a loss of $2.73 reported in the year-ago period.

The company did not record any revenues in 2025.

RCKT’s Encouraging Pipeline Progress

In October 2025, Rocket Pharmaceuticals received a major boost when the FDA accepted the resubmitted biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval for its gene therapy Kresladi (marnetegragene autotemcel; marne-cel) to treat patients with severe leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I (LAD-I), a rare genetic disorder.

A decision from the regulatory body on the BLA is expected on March 28, 2026.

If Kresladi is eventually approved by the FDA, the company will be eligible for a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) — an incentive given by the FDA to encourage the development of drugs and biologics for rare and serious diseases.

Also, last August, the FDA lifted the clinical hold on the pivotal phase II study evaluating RCKT’s investigational gene therapy candidate, RP-A501, for treating patients with Danon disease. RP-A501 is the most advanced AAV-based candidate in the company’s pipeline.

Per an agreement with the FDA, three more patients will receive treatment with a lower, recalibrated dose of RP-A501 (3.8 x 10¹³ GC/kg), with a minimum four-week interval between doses and an updated immune-modulating regimen. The pivotal phase II study on RP-A501 is expected to resume in the first half of 2026.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals is also developing RP-A601 in an early-stage study for treating arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy. The company also plans to start clinical studies on a new gene therapy candidate, RP-A701, for the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy by mid-2026.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

RCKT's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Castle Biosciences CSTL, ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP and Arcus Biosciences RCUS. While Castle Biosciences currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ANI Pharmaceuticals and Arcus Biosciences hold a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, Castle Biosciences’ 2026 loss per share estimates have narrowed from $1.06 to 96 cents. CSTL’s shares have rallied 54.6% over the past six months.

Castle Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 66.11%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $8.08 to $8.22. ANIP’s shares have fallen 15.9% in the past six months.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 21.24%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $3.90 to $3.86. RCUS’ shares have soared 88.2% in the past six months.

Arcus Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average surprise being 28.14%.

