RCI Hospitality Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $20 Mln

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) said its board has approved an additional $20 million for its share repurchase program.

The increase brings the total remaining authorization to approximately $24.8 million.

The company said it has spent nearly $80 million to repurchase about 3 million shares since fiscal 2016, at an average price of $27.88 per share.

In the pre-market trading, RCI is 0.96% higher at $22 on the Nasdaq.

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