RCAT's Pivot: Tech Developer to High-Volume Defense Manufacturer

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT expanded its production capacity to meet high volume demand. In the fourth quarter of 2025, management reported that the company’s total facility square footage increased from 36,000 to 254,000 across Utah, Florida, Georgia and California. The company’s Salt Lake facility is operating at an impressive capacity, producing 50 Black Widow drones per day.

The Valdosta, GA, facility is reported to expand RCAT’s Blue Ops maritime production and provide room to produce more than 100 boats per month. Adding on to these, the FlightWave facility in Torrance can produce 125 Edge 130 drones per month, leveraging one-third of its available space.

Red Cat’s move toward full-rate production for aerial and maritime platforms is impressive. During the fourth-quarter 2025earnings call Jeff Thompson, the company’s CEO, confirmed that Red Cat is producing 1,000 drones per month. Interestingly, production has begun even before finalizing certain contracts, highlighting the massive wave of scalability that management has opted to ride through.

On the maritime front, Red Cat’s CEO is confident that the company can manufacture more than 100 Uncrewed Surface Vessels in 2026 as it boosts production capacity to thousands. The company’s motive has shifted to an expansive production capacity supporting RCAT’s adaptability to dynamic defense needs.

The implementation of the National Defense Authorization Act Section 1709 has changed the way RCAT operates. It has paved the path for immense opportunities while improving the focus on supply-chain security and domestic sourcing. Banking on this, the company has solidified its American manufacturing capabilities and expanded its network of trusted domestic suppliers. Red Catconfirmed that it transitioned from the startup phase and is capable of delivering an enterprise-grade solution globally.

RCAT’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Red Cat’s stock has rallied a whopping 105.6% over the past year, outpacing the industry’s 30.7% growth. RCAT’s industry peers Dave DAVE and GDS Holdings GDS surged 120.4% and 102%, respectively, in the same period.

1-Year Share Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, RCAT trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 7.85X, higher than GDS Holdings and Dave’s 4.13X and 3.37X, respectively.

Price/Sales F12M

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Red Cat has a Value Score of F. Dave and GDS Holdings have a Value Score of C and D, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCAT’s loss for 2026 has widened from 30 cents per share to 34 cents over the past 60 days. For 2027, loss has moved from 2 cents to 6 cents.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RCAT currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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