RC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.53, changing hands as low as $10.52 per share. Ready Capital Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.19 per share, with $13.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.