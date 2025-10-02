RBLX Bookings Surge in APAC: Is Geographic Scale the New Catalyst?

Roblox Corporation RBLX is leaning heavily on international expansion as a growth engine, with Asia-Pacific (APAC) standing out as the fastest-growing region in the second quarter of 2025.



The platform’s global daily active users (DAUs) increased 41% year over year to 111.8 million, while APAC DAUs increased 76%. Bookings in the region mirrored this momentum, rising 75% year over year, fueled by sharp gains in Indonesia (up 150%), Korea (120%) and India (90%). This acceleration highlights the scalability of Roblox’s model in mobile-first, underpenetrated markets where infrastructure and localization improvements are unlocking new audiences.



Management credited the surge to targeted investments, including expanded server capacity in Singapore and enhanced translation tools, both of which improved user experience and product quality across the region. The demographic shift also adds to the growth story as engagement hours among users over 13 climbed 72% globally. Management also acknowledged the higher monetization among older users.



With Roblox reiterating its ambition to capture 10% of the $180 billion global gaming content market, APAC expansion is shaping up as more than a regional success — it is emerging as a structural catalyst. Sustained momentum across high-growth markets positions the company to diversify its user base, deepen engagement, and scale monetization beyond its core geographies.

Peer Comparison

Industry peers are also executing region-focused strategies to capture growth outside traditional markets.



Unity Software Inc. U described itself as the foundational operating system for real-time 3D development, emphasizing its ability to support creators across the ecosystem. Management highlighted strong traction in China, which it identified as the world’s largest gaming market, and pointed to its multiyear partnership with Tencent. Unity further stated it is the only engine capable of supporting the full development cycle within China, underscoring how infrastructure and localization capabilities can drive monetization on a global scale.



Electronic Arts Inc. EA spotlighted the performance of its flagship franchises as a lever for international expansion. Management called out record results for FC Mobile and emphasized efforts to increase regional efficiency by unifying Southeast Asia under a single SKU. This initiative streamlines operations and enables hyper-localized content delivery, extending EA’s reach to new audiences while reinforcing engagement within its existing communities.



Taken together, these strategies illustrate that international growth is becoming central across the interactive entertainment landscape. Roblox’s server and translation investments in APAC, Unity’s localization footprint in China, and EA’s franchise-led regional initiatives all point to a broader industry trend: geographic scale is fast emerging as a catalyst for sustained growth and monetization.

