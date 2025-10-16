RBCAA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.67, changing hands as low as $69.14 per share. Republic Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBCAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBCAA's low point in its 52 week range is $56.79 per share, with $80.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.