RBCAA Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/20/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/20/26, Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.495, payable on 4/17/26. As a percentage of RBCAA's recent stock price of $68.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when RBCAA shares open for trading on 3/20/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RBCAA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBCAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBCAA's low point in its 52 week range is $56.79 per share, with $78.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.05.

In Wednesday trading, Republic Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.