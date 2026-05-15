RBC Capital Upgrades Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Texas Roadhouse (NasdaqGS:TXRH) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.22% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Texas Roadhouse is $196.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $245.70. The average price target represents an increase of 10.22% from its latest reported closing price of $177.97 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Texas Roadhouse is 5,160MM, a decrease of 14.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 632 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Roadhouse. This is an decrease of 415 owner(s) or 39.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXRH is 0.09%, an increase of 65.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.13% to 72,321K shares. The put/call ratio of TXRH is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,382K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537K shares , representing an increase of 42.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 72.37% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,617K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares , representing an increase of 26.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 78.34% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,089K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,034K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,966K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.