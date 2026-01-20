RBC Capital Upgrades Solstice Advanced Materials (SOLS)

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Solstice Advanced Materials (NasdaqGS:SOLS) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.86% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Solstice Advanced Materials is $60.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.86% from its latest reported closing price of $60.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solstice Advanced Materials. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 4,350.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of SOLS is 4.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Covea Finance holds 305K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

SG Americas Securities holds 241K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 169K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 136K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 114K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.