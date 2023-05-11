News & Insights

RBC Capital Upgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

May 11, 2023 — 07:48 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from Sector Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.22% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials is 5.81. The forecasts range from a low of 4.44 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 27.22% from its latest reported closing price of 4.57.

The projected annual revenue for Rayonier Advanced Materials is 1,656MM, a decrease of 9.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAM is 0.08%, an increase of 103.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 53,055K shares. RYAM / Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of RYAM is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYAM / Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Condire Management holds 6,224K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,209K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 207.14% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,741K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,806K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 173.49% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,305K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,517K shares, representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 169.98% over the last quarter.

DDD Partners holds 2,141K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,291K shares, representing a decrease of 53.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 74.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,022K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs approximately 4,000 people and generates approximately $1.7 billion of revenues.

