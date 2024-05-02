RBC Capital Upgrades PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2024, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for PotlatchDeltic (NasdaqGS:PCH) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.84% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for PotlatchDeltic is 53.33. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 30.84% from its latest reported closing price of 40.76.

The projected annual revenue for PotlatchDeltic is 1,077MM, an increase of 8.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.82.

PotlatchDeltic Declares $0.45 Dividend

On February 9, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2024 received the payment on March 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in PotlatchDeltic. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCH is -1.13%, an increase of 592.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.26% to 79,515K shares. The put/call ratio of PCH is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,291K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,673K shares , representing a decrease of 8.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 86.69% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,226K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,296K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,066K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,921K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,120K shares , representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 14.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,503K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,486K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 2.68% over the last quarter.

PotlatchDeltic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PotlatchDeltic is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

