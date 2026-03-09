RBC Capital Upgrades Dow (DOW)

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Dow (NYSE:DOW) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.99% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dow is $29.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $37.22. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.99% from its latest reported closing price of $33.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dow is 55,268MM, an increase of 38.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dow. This is an decrease of 444 owner(s) or 25.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOW is 0.09%, an increase of 22.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.06% to 505,526K shares. The put/call ratio of DOW is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Auto-Owners Insurance holds 37,665K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611K shares , representing an increase of 95.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 20.03% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 27,627K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,166K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 3.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,419K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,316K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 47.12% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,191K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,721K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 11,104K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,086K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 86.37% over the last quarter.

