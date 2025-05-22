RBC Capital Upgrades Dana (DAN)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Dana (NYSE:DAN) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.65% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dana is $18.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 15.65% from its latest reported closing price of $16.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dana is 11,126MM, an increase of 12.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 627 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dana. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAN is 0.13%, an increase of 32.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 188,116K shares. The put/call ratio of DAN is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 14,287K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,379K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,229K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 8,018K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,740K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,693K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,897K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 89.48% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,192K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,449K shares , representing an increase of 14.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 43.75% over the last quarter.

Dana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has been recognized by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer with a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition globally as a top employer.

