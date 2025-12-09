RBC Capital Upgrades Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.70% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Colgate-Palmolive is $88.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 16.70% from its latest reported closing price of $76.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Colgate-Palmolive is 19,452MM, a decrease of 3.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,861 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colgate-Palmolive. This is an decrease of 125 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CL is 0.26%, an increase of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 748,060K shares. The put/call ratio of CL is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 32,342K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,548K shares , representing a decrease of 13.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 26.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,043K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,630K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 12.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,004K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,549K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,799K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,943K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 55.57% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 11,365K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,227K shares , representing a decrease of 25.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 29.17% over the last quarter.

