RBC Capital Upgrades Champion Homes (SKY)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.37% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Champion Homes is $83.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 13.37% from its latest reported closing price of $73.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Champion Homes is 2,108MM, a decrease of 19.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Champion Homes. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKY is 0.27%, an increase of 32.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.77% to 77,055K shares. The put/call ratio of SKY is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,467K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 90.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,140K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 36.83% over the last quarter.

Mak Capital One holds 2,500K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,361K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,313K shares , representing a decrease of 82.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 68.37% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,945K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,290K shares , representing an increase of 33.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 11.76% over the last quarter.

