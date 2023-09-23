RBC Capital Reiterates VSE (VSEC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.18% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for VSE is 69.87. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 23.18% from its latest reported closing price of 56.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VSE is 1,048MM, an increase of 3.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in VSE. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSEC is 0.61%, an increase of 166.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 12,434K shares. The put/call ratio of VSEC is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koonce Calvin Scott holds 1,867K shares representing 11.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,159K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 19.35% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 506K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 414K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing a decrease of 14.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 3.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 359K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.