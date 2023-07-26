RBC Capital Reiterates Hexcel (HXL) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.19% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hexcel is 72.89. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 3.19% from its latest reported closing price of 70.64.

The projected annual revenue for Hexcel is 1,773MM, an increase of 3.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexcel. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 8.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HXL is 0.31%, an increase of 3.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.99% to 103,464K shares. The put/call ratio of HXL is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,694K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,048K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 3.95% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,214K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,153K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,131K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,157K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 73.49% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,057K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,857K shares, representing a decrease of 26.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 6.63% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,665K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hexcel Background Information

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs, and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

