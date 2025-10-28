RBC Capital Reiterates Entergy (ETR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.48% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Entergy is $94.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.78 to a high of $114.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.48% from its latest reported closing price of $97.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Entergy is 12,778MM, an increase of 3.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,072 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entergy. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETR is 0.35%, an increase of 6.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 518,944K shares. The put/call ratio of ETR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 15,424K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,154K shares , representing a decrease of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 81.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,376K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,682K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 14.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,863K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,618K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 13,653K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,174K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 82.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,670K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,915K shares , representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 8.14% over the last quarter.

