RBC Capital Maintains TaskUs (TASK) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of TaskUs (NasdaqGS:TASK) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.90% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for TaskUs is $17.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.66 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 41.90% from its latest reported closing price of $12.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TaskUs is 1,275MM, an increase of 11.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in TaskUs. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TASK is 0.16%, an increase of 38.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 56.50% to 26,397K shares. The put/call ratio of TASK is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 10,095K shares representing 28.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Think Investments holds 3,735K shares representing 10.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,253K shares , representing an increase of 12.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 25.44% over the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 1,318K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 974K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 534K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares , representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 25.32% over the last quarter.

