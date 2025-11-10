RBC Capital Maintains Sylvamo (SLVM) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.37% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sylvamo is $53.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 25.37% from its latest reported closing price of $42.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sylvamo is 4,163MM, an increase of 21.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sylvamo. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLVM is 0.14%, an increase of 24.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.32% to 44,051K shares. The put/call ratio of SLVM is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas FRM holds 6,312K shares representing 15.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,037K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,107K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLVM by 28.40% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,640K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLVM by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,604K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares , representing a decrease of 96.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLVM by 57.55% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,204K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares , representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLVM by 29.13% over the last quarter.

