RBC Capital Maintains OptimizeRx (OPRX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.99% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for OptimizeRx is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 140.99% from its latest reported closing price of 9.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OptimizeRx is 81MM, an increase of 30.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in OptimizeRx. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 8.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPRX is 0.14%, a decrease of 8.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 14,417K shares. The put/call ratio of OPRX is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,271K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 0.58% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,011K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing an increase of 64.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 136.38% over the last quarter.

Blair William holds 846K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 10.17% over the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 536K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares, representing a decrease of 36.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 39.37% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 536K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 27.75% over the last quarter.

OptimizeRx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OptimizeRx is a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients. Connecting over half of healthcare providers in the U.S. and millions of patients through a proprietary network, the OptimizeRx digital health platform helps patients afford and stay on medications. The platform unlocks new patient and physician touchpoints for life science companies along the patient journey, from point-of-care, to retail pharmacy, through mobile patient engagement.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.