RBC Capital Maintains Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.61% Downside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is $206.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.61% from its latest reported closing price of $210.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is 101,308MM, an increase of 9.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 0.78%, an increase of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 1,967,135K shares. The put/call ratio of JNJ is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 77,375K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,075K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 16.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,297K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,899K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 58,641K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,102K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 16.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 56,215K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,609K shares , representing a decrease of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 45.57% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 31,591K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,675K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 14.14% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

